The Daily Recap: UGA leads but will face competition for Branson Robinson

Here is the May 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Big month coming

Georgia will host a lot of visitors once the month of June rolls around.

One of the biggest will be running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), who has had the Bulldogs at the top of his list for quite some time. However, Georgia is likely to still see some stiff challenges from the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee.

Although Georgia leads, Robinson wants to take his visits before reaching a final decision.

"Once I take my visits, I should know where I want to go," Robinson told Rivals at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. "That’s the most important part for me—I just want to get the feel of everything, feel for the schools and make sure wherever I want to go is the right place, you know? I need to feel at home. That’s the most important part for me."

UGA lands Alabama transfer

Georgia added another player to its defensive backfield Friday night.

Brandon Turnage, a cornerback who was previously at Alabama, announced he has committed to Georgia to continue his college football career. With five defensive backs off to the NFL and an additional three departing via transfer, Turnage adds some depth to a position group in need of bodies.

Turnage is seeking playing time as he only appeared in four games with Alabama. He played only eight snaps and was targeted once.

Turnage joins former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith as transfer additions to Georgia’s secondary.

Will Mitchell be a star?

In his “Fact of Fiction” series, Mike Farrell posed the question if receiver Adonai Mitchell will be a star or not.

Farrell is a believer.

“On Thursday I put out 10 players I’m excited to see next season based on the spring but I held off on true freshman as that’s a separate list altogether,” Farrell wrote. “But after a spring game where he had seven catches for 105 yards, I went back and looked at him more. He had a couple drops in the game as well but he did something in the game that he did well in his high school career and that’s use his size and ability to adjust athletically to make tough catches.

“The knock against him was that he was raw out of high school as a route runner but he’s become more polished in that regard. Spring game stars come and go, and UGA isn’t known for producing elite wide receivers under the current regime, but this 6-foot-3 big man will change that. He actually reminds me a bit of George Pickens the way he adjusts to the ball and he will help replace Pickens this season.”

Ironing out the details

It’s been more difficult than usual to get a feel for where Georgia stands following the spring. After all, no reporter has witnessed a UGA practice since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. last March.

Therefore, figuring out where this team stands is a bit more murkier than it would otherwise be following 15 spring practices from an analytical standpoint. But if the G-Day Game is any indication, Georgia should be on the right track.

“Based on what we saw during G-Day, there's a reason for excitement,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Players appeared in excellent condition. There’s obviously no shortage of athletes on both sides of the ball, although, as Smart told reporters afterwards, there’s still a ton of work to do.”

Baseball: Gators edge Bulldogs 4-3

Georgia surrendered a run on a two-out single in the eighth inning, which allowed Florida to come away with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

"They just made one more play than we did,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Liam Sullivan gave us a great start and a chance to win. At the end of the day, they got the big hit, and we just couldn’t get it done at the end.”

