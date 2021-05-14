Alabama cornerback Brandon Turnage to transfer to Georgia

Kirby Smart made it clear throughout the spring that he wouldn't hesitate to dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal should he find someone he considered the right fit.

Apparently, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage fits the bill.

Turnage announced Friday night he would become a Bulldog, adding some needed depth at cornerback, a position where Jalen Kimber, Daran Branch, and Ameer Speed are the only returning players with collegiate reps.

A native of Oxford, Miss., Turnage does not exactly have a ton himself.

Turnage only played in four games over his career with the Crimson Tide, three coming during the 2020 campaign. The redshirt sophomore only took eight snaps and was targeted once.

As a senior in high school, Turnage was the nation’s No. 16 cornerback according to Rivals, ultimately earning a spot in the Under Armour All-American game.

Turnage is expected to join the program in time for the start of summer strength and conditioning drills in June.

He joins former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith as the second transfer to join the Bulldog program this year. However, unlike Smith, Turnage still has to wait and see if the SEC allows intraconference transfers, which it is ultimately expected to do.

More to come.