The Daily Recap: UGA has taken long approach with Jadyn Davis
Here is the March 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Dawgs ahead of the game on Davis
Jed May took a look at where Georgia stands when it comes to recruiting the first six five-star prospects named in the class of 2024. Among those highly-regarded prospects is quarterback Jadyn Davis (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.).
“Davis currently slots in as the top quarterback in the 2024 class ahead of Julian Sayin, Dylan Raiola, and others,” May wrote. “Georgia offered him way back in 2019 during his middle school days. Davis visited Athens for the South Carolina game last September. Georgia has him pegged as one of its top quarterback targets in the class. The Bulldogs are one of Davis's top contenders along with other powers such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and North Carolina.”
How did the UGA players do at the combine?
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed Georgia players at the NFL combine. They assessed which players helped themselves ahead of the NFL Draft.
Previewing Davis for the NFL draft
Young and Rollins examined Jordan Davis' game tape from his time in Athens and looked ahead to what can be expected for him at the 2022 NFL Draft.
Time to fix the basketball program
With the SEC Tournament soon to be underway, Anthony Dasher wrote that it’s time for Georgia to do what it needs to finally put together a basketball program that can sustain success over a long period of time.
“While the transfer portal has certainly changed the landscape, Georgia’s basketball program simply cannot afford to just take a haphazard approach to recruiting in-state kids,” Dasher wrote. “It starts with building relationships and that’s an area where Georgia’s basketball coach must do a better job. Georgia’s athletic administration is also culpable. Athens, Georgia will always be a college football town. That’s just the way it is. It always will be.
“However, there needs to be more of a buy-in, for lack of a better term. Building a vibrant, basketball culture takes teamwork. Unfortunately, at Georgia, there’s just always seemed to be a disconnect.”
Five QB competitions to watch this spring.
Kirk Herbstreit will join Amazon’s NFL Thursday Night Football crew.
Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.
