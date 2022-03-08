The Daily Recap: UGA has taken long approach with Jadyn Davis

Here is the March 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Dawgs ahead of the game on Davis

Jed May took a look at where Georgia stands when it comes to recruiting the first six five-star prospects named in the class of 2024. Among those highly-regarded prospects is quarterback Jadyn Davis (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.).

“Davis currently slots in as the top quarterback in the 2024 class ahead of Julian Sayin, Dylan Raiola, and others,” May wrote. “Georgia offered him way back in 2019 during his middle school days. Davis visited Athens for the South Carolina game last September. Georgia has him pegged as one of its top quarterback targets in the class. The Bulldogs are one of Davis's top contenders along with other powers such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and North Carolina.”

How did the UGA players do at the combine?

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed Georgia players at the NFL combine. They assessed which players helped themselves ahead of the NFL Draft.