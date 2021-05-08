UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA gaining ground for Maryland DE

Here is the May 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Dennis-Sutton has three official visits set

Georgia has gained ground when it comes to recruiting Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.). The four-star defensive end has visits scheduled for Georgia, Alabama and Penn State, with those three programs seen as his leaders.

Dennis-Sutton is expected to take his visits in June before making a decision in July. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been impressive to Dennis-Sutton throughout the process.

“I really like coach Lanning,” he said. “They just got Azeez (Ojulari) in the draft. Coach Lanning knows how to produce and he told me the spot is open at outside linebacker. If I want to go and play early, that could be the best place right now. I know they're getting a new facility.”

Adam Friedman noted that while Penn State leads for Dennis-Sutton, Georgia has been catching up.

“Penn State has been the leader since day one for Dennis-Sutton and that still appears to be the case,” Friedman wrote. “Georgia is coming on strong and has built a solid relationship with Dennis-Sutton’s mother. Alabama’s chance to impress Dennis-Sutton will come at a good time. That visit could be his last before he announces a commitment.”

‘It’s like home’

Class of 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) is no stranger to UGA. His father Verron Haynes was a star for the university before enjoying a seven-year pro career mostly spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s like home to me,” Haynes said. “They’re family. I grew up at Georgia, I live in Georgia, and my dad used to take me up there all the time."

Haynes said his relationship with running backs coach Dell McGee has helped Georgia a lot too.

"Coach McGee and I have a great relationship, and we talk a lot. We talk every week actually. We just talk about life," Haynes said. "He catches me up on how they’re doing in spring and how the players are looking. He’s asking about baseball and how it’s going. He’s told me how he wants me.”

Haynes has 26 total offers and said he plans to visit Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU and Alabama in addition to Georgia.

At the same time, Haynes is a standout baseball player who has a chance to be drafted out of high school. That will be something Haynes considers with it comes to his future.

“Baseball is going well. There has been talk about me getting drafted," he said. "I’ve thought about it, but it’s the same thing. I’ve put it in God’s hands. I know I have until senior year to decide that and to keep grinding and playing.”

Re-ranking 2017 class

Patrick Garbin took a look at the 2017 recruiting class and re-ranked it based on how everything has played out since.

In the original Rivals rankings, Isaiah Wilson, Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift were the top three prospects in order. Garbin’s re-ranking positioned the top three to be Andrew Thomas, Swift and Eric Stokes. Fromm fell to No. 4 and Wilson dropped to No. 7.

Stokes was easily the greatest gainer, going from No. 25 to third. Monty Rice also jumped many spots, going from No. 23 to No. 5.

