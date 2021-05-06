Rivals100 prospect Justice Haynes may be one of top running back targets in the country when it comes to the Class of 2023, but even with all the attention, the four-star prospect admits that he's ready to see the recruiting game reopen in full come June.

“As COVID hit, my recruitment has been hurt. It’s picking back up, and that’s what I like to see. I’m just putting it in God’s hands and letting Him guide me," Haynes said. "I’m building a lot of relationships with a lot of great coaches and a lot of great people. I have 26 offers right now.”