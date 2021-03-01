UGASports - The Daily Recap: Two recruits discuss latest with Georgia

Here is the March 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Offers roll in for Harris

Class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.) has seen a large number of programs offer him over the past two months. It started with an offer from Kansas on Feb. 2 and the schools have come one after the other.

Georgia is among the programs that have extended a scholarship offer.

"Georgia is a school I grew up going to camp at each summer, so I know a lot about Georgia, and I know a lot about the coaches,” Harris told Chad Simmons. “I have been to games at Georgia, so they have always been one of my top schools."

Harris isn’t ready to commit just yet as he’s hoping to take some visits before reaching a decision.

"I really want to visit schools, and I am hoping to start doing that this summer, so if that happens, then I think I will commit after my junior season,” Haris said. “If visits get pushed back again, and I just get that feeling over the phone with a school, then I could commit sooner, but right now, I am thinking right after my junior season.

"I really want to get out, find out more about schools, and be able to see different schools before I commit. But at the same time, I would like to go ahead commit sooner than wait too late in the process."

Can UGA keep Sapp in the state?

Offensive guard Qaeshon Sapp (Lee County/Leesburg, Ga.) has trimmed his list to eight schools, with Georgia making the cut. The other seven programs on the list are Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, South Carolina and USC.

Sapp said Georgia is recruiting him hard.

"Coach (Matt) Luke, coach (Kirby) Smart, and (graduate assistant Eddie) Gordon all are coming at me like every day,” Sapp said. “They are like a powerhouse together, and they are all three connecting with me well."

Film don’t lie: Daniels’ bad decisions

After featuring all of his good throws down the stretch of the 2020 season, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the bad decisions quarterback JT Daniels made one he became the Bulldogs’ starter.

“Georgia's offense is primed to be among college football's best in 2021,” Young wrote. “The stability JT Daniels brought to the passing attack provides good reason for optimism. Remember, he was Georgia's fourth starting quarterback in four months. Daniels, however, didn't line up against the best competition in the sport, and still showed many areas that need improvement. That's not a knock on him or his potential. He and Georgia can be championship quality. It's simply being objective.

“In his time at USC, for every big-time throw he made (that is, our highest-graded throws), Daniels had a turnover-worthy play as well,” Rollins wrote. “He improved greatly in that area in his four starts at Georgia, tossing twice as many big-time throws as turnover-worthy plays. The talent is there, and he showed as much during the final four games. Now he has an entire—and hopefully healthy—offseason to improve the finer details we're about to show.”

Baseball: Bulldogs’ bats catch fire

Georgia combined for four home runs in Sunday’s 17-3 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Garrett Blaylock had two home runs and six RBI. Josh McAllister and Chaney Rogers each had a home run as well.

Connor Tate went 5-for-5 with five RBI.

“We needed some guys to break out,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Garrett Blaylock opens the season for us hitting in the three-hole. He means a lot to us. We need him to be a run producer for us, so it was great to see that bat come alive for us today. We talked to him a little bit before the game about being more aggressive today, and he was. Those two balls he hit combined for about 800 feet. McAllister, Chaney Rogers—all those guys I thought had good, good at-bats today.”

Following Friday’s postponement, Georgia reeled off three consecutive wins over Gardner-Webb over the past two days.

