Apparently, temperatures rising to the comfortable vicinity of 80 degrees was just what it took to warm up the bats for Georgia which used four home runs to blast Gardner-Webb Sunday, 17-3.

Third baseman Garrett Blaylock accounted for two of the homers, driving in six runs, with Josh McAllister and Chaney Rogers also going deep for the second time this year.

Also, right fielder Connor Tate enjoyed a career afternoon, going 5-for-5 with five RBIs for the Bulldogs (7-1), who pounded out a season-high 19 hits.

“We needed some guys to break out. Garrett Blaylock opens the season for us hitting in the three-hole. He means a lot to us. We need him to be a run producer for us, so it was great to see that bat come alive for us today,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We talked to him a little bit before the game about being more aggressive today, and he was. Those two balls he hit combined for about 800 feet. McAllister, Chaney Rogers—all those guys I thought had good, good at-bats today.”

Blaylock’s home run came on the first pitch from starter Casey Young, bouncing off the top of the scoreboard in right-center field. The hit was the first for the third baseman after starting the year 0-for-10.

“Up until today, I’ve taken some pitches that I probably should have swung at, especially early on. But today, I think, started getting back to the approach I’ve talked about early on,” Blaylock said. “The ones I've taken for strikes, I’ve gone back and looked where they were on the play—I didn’t think they were strikes, but I feel like I’m swinging at good pitches. I’m swinging early, and it worked out for me today.”

Georgia added two more runs in the third on an RBI double by Buddy Floyd and a single by Tate to push the lead to 4-1.

Gardner-Webb (1-4) scratched out a run against starter Jaden Woods (4 innings, 2 earned runs) in the fourth before fellow freshman Liam Sullivan took over to start the fifth.

The Bulldogs would pour it on from there, getting McAllister’s second home run in as many days, with Blaylock capping Georgia’s five-run sixth with a three-run shot, giving him a career-best five RBIs.

Georgia capped the scoring with four more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Sullivan (1-0) got credit for the win, striking out five in his two innings. He was followed by Hank Bearden, who gave up a run in the seventh. Bearden was followed by Shane Marshall with a scoreless eighth, then Nolan Crisp, who stranded a pair of runners in the ninth.

“It’s been very important that we’ve (the freshman) been able to get these opportunities,” Sullivan said. “It’s nice to get out there and get exposure from these games. To get those jitters out of the way has really helped our freshman staff.”

