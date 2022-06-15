The Daily Recap: 'The total package' on the defensive line
Here is the June 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Meeting Miller
Looking ahead to fall camp, Anthony Dasher profiled freshman defensive end Christen Miller, who will look for early playing time after a number of players left last year’s roster.
Dasher wrote that Miller is blessed with athleticism and talent.
“Blessed with excellent size, long arms, athleticism and strength, Miller appears to be the total package when it comes to what Smart is looking for in a defensive lineman,” Dasher wrote. “Listed at 285 pounds when he signed, Miller will have no trouble adding more muscle and mass to his 6-foot-6 frame and possess the versatility Bulldog coaches love from their defensive linemen. Miller chose Georgia over a final four list that included Ohio State, Miami and Florida A&M.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the latest in Georgia football with recruiting ongoing and summer workouts happening. The guys answered listener questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.
Lesson learned from the SEC Championship
Anthony Dasher recapped what was learned following Georgia’s SEC Championship defeat to Alabama, the lone loss of the season.
“From the Georgia perspective, the game was not pretty. However, losing like they did served a purpose for the Bulldogs,” Dasher wrote. “It showed players that perhaps they were not in quite as good of shape physically as they might have thought. Also, it showed the entire team they couldn't simply roll their helmets on the field and expect to win.”
Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer did a good job summing up how the team felt in the moment.
"I think more than anything, we’ve just got to come together as a team. It’s all about how you respond. I think, you know, me looking at it personally, I think for our team it was a wake-up call. I think we needed one,” Salyer said. “We got a wake-up call from a really good team. If we get a chance in the playoffs, I feel like that wake-up call will help propel us forward. It’s all about how we respond at this point. To me, that’s the biggest thing.”
Best in receiving
Dave McMahon compiled the Georgia receivers who have performed the best under head coach Kirby Smart. In a single season, it’s actually a tight end who has recorded the most catches. Just last season, Brock Bowers recorded 56 catches, the most of any pass-catcher in the Smart era. Bowers also has the most yards in a single season with 882.
Terry Godwin has the most catches and receiving yards in a career with 98 for 1,409.
Settling in nicely
Outside the Vent
Clemson figures to rise in the recruiting rankings with a tight end commitment.
The best plays from Overtime 7v7.
Golden Tate is making the switch from football to baseball.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!