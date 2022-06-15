The Daily Recap: 'The total package' on the defensive line

Here is the June 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Meeting Miller Looking ahead to fall camp, Anthony Dasher profiled freshman defensive end Christen Miller, who will look for early playing time after a number of players left last year’s roster. Dasher wrote that Miller is blessed with athleticism and talent. “Blessed with excellent size, long arms, athleticism and strength, Miller appears to be the total package when it comes to what Smart is looking for in a defensive lineman,” Dasher wrote. “Listed at 285 pounds when he signed, Miller will have no trouble adding more muscle and mass to his 6-foot-6 frame and possess the versatility Bulldog coaches love from their defensive linemen. Miller chose Georgia over a final four list that included Ohio State, Miami and Florida A&M.” UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the latest in Georgia football with recruiting ongoing and summer workouts happening. The guys answered listener questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.

Lesson learned from the SEC Championship Anthony Dasher recapped what was learned following Georgia’s SEC Championship defeat to Alabama, the lone loss of the season. “From the Georgia perspective, the game was not pretty. However, losing like they did served a purpose for the Bulldogs,” Dasher wrote. “It showed players that perhaps they were not in quite as good of shape physically as they might have thought. Also, it showed the entire team they couldn't simply roll their helmets on the field and expect to win.” Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer did a good job summing up how the team felt in the moment. "I think more than anything, we’ve just got to come together as a team. It’s all about how you respond. I think, you know, me looking at it personally, I think for our team it was a wake-up call. I think we needed one,” Salyer said. “We got a wake-up call from a really good team. If we get a chance in the playoffs, I feel like that wake-up call will help propel us forward. It’s all about how we respond at this point. To me, that’s the biggest thing.” Best in receiving Dave McMahon compiled the Georgia receivers who have performed the best under head coach Kirby Smart. In a single season, it’s actually a tight end who has recorded the most catches. Just last season, Brock Bowers recorded 56 catches, the most of any pass-catcher in the Smart era. Bowers also has the most yards in a single season with 882. Terry Godwin has the most catches and receiving yards in a career with 98 for 1,409. Settling in nicely

