The Daily Recap: 'The top guy on his board'
Here is the June 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘The top guy on his board’
Four-star receiver Tyler Williams (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) detailed his official visit to Georgia over the weekend. Williams noted his strong relationship with receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offered some insight on where the coaching staff views him on their recruiting board.
"Coach BMac let me know that I'm the top guy on his board," Williams said. "If you look at my potential, it's through the ceiling. I feel over the next couple of years as I keep working and developing that I can be the best receiver in the nation."
Wilson covers Georgia
Four-star defensive end Damon Wilson (Venice/Venice, Fla.) came away impressed with Georgia after his visit over the weekend. Wilson was in Athens from Thursday to Sunday morning.
“They have a winning program, a great culture, and they know how to develop outside linebackers,” Wilson said. “They have two very good ones there now; watching those guys plays, I like how well they do in the scheme. I want to learn more about it and go back.”
Over the next two weeks, Wilson will visit Alabama and Ohio State.
UGASports Call-In Show
Meet Smith
Anthony Dasher profiled freshman defensive end Darris Smith, noting that there are those who have compared him to former UGA linebacker Leonard Floyd.
“Smith’s comparisons with Floyd are uncanny,” Dasher wrote. “Both are 6-foot-6, and both came to Athens at approximately 225 pounds. Floyd is a from the small middle Georgia community of Eastman; Smith hails from Baxley in south Georgia. Both play outside linebacker. Both were former four stars. If Smith can repeat what Floyd accomplished on the field, Georgia will have quite the player on its hands.”
Biggest play from Charleston Southern game
In a 56-7 rout over Charleston Southern, one play stood out among all the rest. That was when defensive tackle Jordan Davis lined up in the backfield and punched in a rushing touchdown.
“Following a 5-yard run by Zamir White to the CSU 2, Davis lined up in the backfield, taking the handoff before being knocked down at the one,” Dasher wrote. “On the next play, Davis lined up as the left-side tight end, but bounced back behind Bennett, lunging in for the touchdown as the Sanford Stadium crowd went wild.”
Davis said the team had practiced that goal-line play all week.
“We had been practicing that play this week,” Davis said. “In practice, we were saying, ‘Yeah, this is the one—this will get the crowd jumping.’”
Surprise!
Showtime!
Outside the Vent
The nation’s No. 1 safety recapped his visit to Notre Dame.
A breakdown of the standouts from the Overtime 7v7 tournament.
This might be the worst pitch ever in a MLB game.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!