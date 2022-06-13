The Daily Recap: 'The top guy on his board'

Here is the June 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘The top guy on his board’

Four-star receiver Tyler Williams (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) detailed his official visit to Georgia over the weekend. Williams noted his strong relationship with receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offered some insight on where the coaching staff views him on their recruiting board.

"Coach BMac let me know that I'm the top guy on his board," Williams said. "If you look at my potential, it's through the ceiling. I feel over the next couple of years as I keep working and developing that I can be the best receiver in the nation."

Wilson covers Georgia

Four-star defensive end Damon Wilson (Venice/Venice, Fla.) came away impressed with Georgia after his visit over the weekend. Wilson was in Athens from Thursday to Sunday morning.

“They have a winning program, a great culture, and they know how to develop outside linebackers,” Wilson said. “They have two very good ones there now; watching those guys plays, I like how well they do in the scheme. I want to learn more about it and go back.”

Over the next two weeks, Wilson will visit Alabama and Ohio State.

