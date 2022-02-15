The Daily Recap: The latest on UGA's top QB options in 2023

Here is the Feb. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Quarterback hot board

Blayne Gilmer put together a hot board of five quarterbacks in the class of 2023. As things stand, Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) is the top option on the board. The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to be the collegiate destination for the top quarterback in this year’s class.

“The size, the intangibles, the athleticism, the pedigree, the marketability, and the football acumen all point to why Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has long secured itself in the top group for Arch.”

Nico Iamaleava (Warren/Downey, Calif.) is another quarterback the Bulldogs are heavily interested in. However, Iamaleava’s timetable for a decision is likely going to be before Manning.

Focus on Stockton

Anthony Dasher’s early enrollee focus series continued by featuring quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton was a prized four-star prospect in the class of 2022.

“Stockton was another huge get for the Bulldogs after originally committing to South Carolina before flipping to Georgia,” Dasher wrot. “The former Rabun County put up some eye-popping numbers, setting state records for career touchdowns (177), passing yards (13,652) and rushing touchdowns (77).

“Statistically speaking, Stockton may be the most accomplished quarterback to sign with Georgia, and his presence, along with Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff will make for plenty of excellent competition this spring.”

Bowers to miss spring ball

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will miss spring practice after recently undergoing labrum surgery. Bowers aggravated a shoulder injury against Michigan in the Orange Bowl but was still able to compete in the national championship against Alabama.

In 2021, Bowers caught 56 balls for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. His touchdown total set a single-season record at Georgia.

2022’s looking good so far