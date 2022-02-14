Georgia's number one objective at quarterback in the Class of 2023 is to sign Arch Manning. When recently speaking on Georgia's recruitment of Manning, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart describe it by saying, "There are no holes. Arch has loved every part of his interaction with Georgia from the players to the coaches, to Athens."

Georgia has every reason to feel like they are a prime contender, if not the favorite, to land Arch. However, staffs always have to prepare for the what-if scenarios when it comes to recruiting. Georgia is pursuing other signal-callers in the Class of 2023. Today UGASports brings you the Big Board for the quarterback position.