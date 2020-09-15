UGASports - The Daily Recap: The facts and the situation

The Daily Recap: The facts and the situation
The facts and the situation
Jake Reuse hit the Dawgvent with some insider notes but in a different format. In a post titled, “Facts, speculation, and our take on some key 2021 targets,” Reuse laid out the situations for numerous recruits considering Georgia. Among the recruits Reuse wrote about were defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Gaffney/Gaffney, S.C.), outside linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas) and cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington).
He also broke down the latest with both defensive end Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, Calif.) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne/Houma, La.). Needless to say, there was plenty of information for UGASports.com subscribers.
Reuse also gave his opinion on where he thinks offensive tackle Amarius Sims (Bleckley County/Cochran) and athlete Xavian Sorey (Graceville/Graceville, Fla.) are heading based on what he's hearing at the moment.
McVay surprised by Georgia offer
Josh Helmholdt spoke with class of 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.), who stated his surprise when UGA extended a scholarship offer. Arizona State, Florida and Tennessee are also heavily recruiting McVay.
Late fumble saves the day
#UGAFootball’s Today in History—September 14— Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) September 14, 2020
Georgia is 4-1-1 all-time on Sept. 14.
18 years ago in 2002, the 5th of #UGA's 6 games on 9/14, trailing by only 6 points and w/ a chance for victory, South Carolina fumbles close to the goal line—as the Bulldogs prevail, 13-7: pic.twitter.com/HTuHEGuRjV
Academic respect
Four former UGA QBs
Outside the Vent
The Big Ten is inching closer a return-to-play vote.
The Pac-12 is now eyeing a November return to play.
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade isn’t waiting for the Big Ten to resume play as he is opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Air Force is set to play two football games this season -- against Army and Navy.
