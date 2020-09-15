UGASports - The Daily Recap: The facts and the situation

Here is the Sept. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The facts and the situation

Jake Reuse hit the Dawgvent with some insider notes but in a different format. In a post titled, “Facts, speculation, and our take on some key 2021 targets,” Reuse laid out the situations for numerous recruits considering Georgia. Among the recruits Reuse wrote about were defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Gaffney/Gaffney, S.C.), outside linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas) and cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington).

He also broke down the latest with both defensive end Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, Calif.) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne/Houma, La.). Needless to say, there was plenty of information for UGASports.com subscribers.

Reuse also gave his opinion on where he thinks offensive tackle Amarius Sims (Bleckley County/Cochran) and athlete Xavian Sorey (Graceville/Graceville, Fla.) are heading based on what he's hearing at the moment.

McVay surprised by Georgia offer

Josh Helmholdt spoke with class of 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.), who stated his surprise when UGA extended a scholarship offer. Arizona State, Florida and Tennessee are also heavily recruiting McVay.

Late fumble saves the day