Offer wave hits for 2023 East St. Louis OT Miles McVay
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – East St. Louis offensive tackle Miles McVay has been a known name to college coaches since the eighth grade. He had to wait until the summer going into his sophomore year, tho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news