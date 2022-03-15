The Daily Recap: 'That's what I feel like should be seen'

Here is the March 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Madison remains in play

Georgia has withstood some recent blows to stay in the mix for receiver James Madison (St. Thomas Aquinas/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.). First, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who Madison developed a strong relationship with, became the new head coach at Oregon. Then, receivers coach Cortez Hankton left Georgia to coach the same position at LSU.

Even so, Madison still holds Georgia in high regard.

"I feel like as they get more receivers and things like that, they’re going to open the offense up and get the ball out of there," Madison said. "You watched George Pickens and saw how he did there. I feel like he made a good example of what you can do in that offense. That’s what I feel like should be seen instead of them just being a run-heavy offense."

Hoops: White arrives in Athens

Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White arrived in Athens for the first time in his new role. White was hired Sunday night after seven seasons with rival Florida. With the Gators, White reached the NCAA Tournament four times, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2017.

White replaced head coach Tom Crean, who capped off his four-year stint at Georgia with a 6-26 record this past season.

