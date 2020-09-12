UGASports - The Daily Recap: Tailgating questions, insider notes

Here is the Sept. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

On-campus tailgating up in the air

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead said it is still uncertain whether fans who have tickets to football games will be able to tailgate on campus. But with the football team opening its season on the road, there is a little extra time before a final determination needs to be made.

“That is not an issue that the athletic department has made as I understand a final decision about,” Morehead said. “They’re looking at what has been done at Alabama and Florida and LSU and other places, but in most of these situations I’ll support the recommendation that comes from athletics. I expect that to be the case here. We are in a little different situation than some of these other schools because we open on the road. I think athletics has not moved quite as quickly as some of the other schools in making that decision.”

Across the SEC, only Texas A&M has made the determination that fans will be able to tailgate before games. While 13 teams are still planning to have fans at games, Vanderbilt announced that it will not allow fans inside its stadium this year.

Although Georgia is still planning to host fans, athletics director Greg McGarity said there are still some areas to work through before giving tailgating the go-ahead.

“There are so many challenges there,” McGarity said. “We all have our own feelings that we have expressed during our meetings there. There are a lot of concerns that we all have, so, I think we review those. We move around the room and talk about it,” McGarity said. “We’re very sensitive to what a lot of our peers are doing. We certainly do not want to create a dynamic that puts the institution in jeopardy. We are trying to balance that.

“We are trying to return to some sense of normalcy, so there are a lot of challenges there. I am sure when we make a decision as a group that we will be very confident in that call. That is where things stand now, but right now, the health of everyone is a concern, but want to balance that with some sense of normalcy.”

Budget shortfall

McGarity revealed that the athletics is facing a $55 million budget shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic. McGarity said there are a variety of measures the athletics department can take to offset the $55 million loss, including a loan, cost containment measures and dipping into the reserve fund.

“We plan to use a portion, but we really don’t know what that number will be but certainly it’s a huge part of our operating expenses to be able to spend of the interest off of that,” McGarity said. “We certainly don’t’ want to deplete [the reserve fund] so it will be one of the tools in the tool chest that will use to help make ends meet.”

Insider notes

Radi Nabulsi dropped a couple of insider notes on the Dawgvent Friday, including part of the routine the football team will go through during game weekends this fall. It’s a little bit different this year due to the pandemic.

Nabusi also dropped a couple of other insider nuggets of note.

Walsh heating up

Former Georgia first baseman and pitcher Jared Walsh has been on a tear lately.

He started the season 0-for-13 through 10 games for the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, over the last eight games, he has batted .385 and has hit four home runs in his last six games.

Combined on the season, Walsh is batting .256. He has yet to pitch this season after appearing on the mound five times in 2019.

