Here is the Dec. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What changed with Bennett?

Last spring, Brent Rollins noted what Georgia needed from Stetson Bennett to enjoy a successful 2022 season. Of course, this followed a national title where Bennett was the starting quarterback.

One of the biggest leaps Rollins noted was Bennett's attention to detail.

"This element can’t truly be quantified by statistics, but we’ve just plain seen it. His mechanics are better and more efficient. His footwork has been cleaner. It’s made him drastically better throwing on the run," Rollins wrote. "Without a shadow of doubt, you can see he is the offense’s leader. The right play. The right protection. The right place to distribute the ball. Has he been perfect? No, of course not. But he’s also greatly improved in these areas from last season."

Rollins wrote that Bennett took full advantage of the offseason to put himself in position to lead Georgia to a 13-0 campaign, an SEC title and a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

"It’s amazing what can happen to players when they are given reps and confidence from the coaching staff," Rollins wrote. "Bennett took full advantage of those, got better and showed he is the undisputed leader of this offense and team. Was his name called Saturday night in New York? No. But I do know that, because of his development, attention to detail, decision-making, and overall play, he 100 percent deserved to be there."

Bennett finished fourth in Heisman voting

On Saturday, USC's Caleb Williams was named this year's Heisman Trophy winner. Bennett finished fourth behind Williams, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

Bennett said it was surreal it was just to be there.

"I don't think anybody can even imagine this being an actual story," Bennett said in an on-air interview with Marty Smith on ESPN prior to the announcement. "It's day by day, getting better day by day, it's failing day by day, it's whatever the day throws at you. Accomplishments, taking those baby steps, and all of a sudden I'm here on this stage talking to you with my mama and daddy."

Defying the odds