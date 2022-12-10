Certainly, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not about to complain about the fact his Bulldogs get to play in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

However, he does not believe it will be quite the advantage as it otherwise might.

Considering both the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will have been in Atlanta for almost a week and will practice in the facility, whatever edge Georgia might otherwise have enjoyed will not be that big of a deal.

“Once you get to the venue, it's different than when you're coming in for a game and kids have been in classes and they just fly in for the game. It's different when you're there for a whole week,” Smart said. “We'll practice at Mercedes Benz. They'll practice at Mercedes Benz. It's not like you're going to walk in there and not have seen the place.”

By the time the two teams kick off, Smart feels both teams will be on equal ground.

“I certainly think it's great to be in Atlanta. It fell that way because in the rotation it was Atlanta's year,” Smart said. “We certainly have gone and played in the Rose Bowl out in California, and we've also been to Miami to play in the semifinals. I know Ohio State has been all over as well.”

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is no fool.

He knows full well that Ohio State will be playing in Georgia’s backyard. He knows the atmosphere will be electric.

“What an unbelievable opportunity for us to go down there and play in an electric atmosphere. When you get to this point of the season, this is what you're going to do,” Day said. “You're going to be in these types of environments.”

That’s more than OK with him.

“If you said at the beginning of the year, you get a chance to be in the CFP and play in Atlanta against Georgia down there, defending national champs, of course, you'd cut off your right arm for this opportunity,” Day said. “We'll do everything we can to prepare to play our best football.”

Smart said that is where his team focus will be.

“The field is the exact same length as any other field we play them on. The ticket sales, Ohio State, as I understand it, has never had a shortage of alumni base or money because I go against Ryan all the time in recruiting,” Smart said. “I know how strong their alumni base is and how proud they are of it. So, I don't look for it as its home as in the state of Georgia. The fan bases for both will turn out. They both have great fan bases, and I think that's great for the Peach Bowl and great for the state of Georgia and Gary's (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO) staff to have two programs of this magnitude playing in this game.”