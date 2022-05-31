The Daily Recap: Sammy Brown stays patient with recruitment
Here is the May 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Brown stays patient
Adam Gorney wrote that while linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) has Georgia on his mind, he’s taking his time to go through all his options. Brown is a talented and sought-after prospect who doesn’t want to rush his final decision.
“Georgia is going to be a main contender through Brown’s recruitment and one thing that especially stood out about his recent visit to Athens is the ‘total genuineness’ of the entire staff but especially position coach Glenn Schumann,” Gorney wrote. “The No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class from Jefferson, Ga., likes the Bulldogs a lot but is being patient and scheduling summer visits with Notre Dame and Michigan State planned. A new offer from Texas could make things interesting.”
Gorney also noted that defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) has Georgia high on his list as well.
“What Wayne liked most about his recent trip to Georgia was the family vibes and the feeling that the coaches are always real with him and that his family had another great time in Athens,” Gorney wrote. “A scavenger hunt and axe throwing gave the five-star defensive end from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln the feel of what life would be like at Georgia away from football if he ended up there. He’s ‘still looking at others’ but the Bulldogs continue to impress as Wayne released a top seven late last week.”
Samuel M’Pemba joined Rumors vs. Facts
Harbor could be a two-sport athlete at Georgia
One attraction that has five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll/Washington, D.C.) attracted to Georgia is the fact he could play both football and run track on highly competitive teams.
“A day or two after they won the national championship, coach Smart was in Washington D.C. to come to my school," said Harbor. "I was really surprised. He's a down to earth coach that’s fun and fun-loving. Georgia gives the opportunity to do both football and track and field at a high level. They're in the SEC so there would be great competition. My dad loves the outside linebackers coach, coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. They talk Nigerian to each other."
Baseball: Dawgs head to North Carolina regional
Georgia will begin its NCAA Tournament run in Chapel Hill, N.C. as the No. 2 seed in the North Carolina regional. The Bulldogs’ first opponent will be No. 3 seed Virginia Commonwealth.
No. 1 seed North Carolina will play No. 4 seed Hofstra in its opening game. The winner of the North Carolina regional will play the winner of the Oklahoma State regional.
"We're really excited to be going. This time last year it was a really sad Memorial Day," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "It's going to be a challenging regional, but hopefully our best baseball is ahead of us."
Impressive duo
Outside the Vent
Commitment predictions for the top 10 uncommitted defensive tackles.
Ranking the quarterbacks following all of the Rivals Camp Series stops.
Ukraine is on an improbable World Cup quest.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!