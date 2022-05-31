The Daily Recap: Sammy Brown stays patient with recruitment

Here is the May 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Brown stays patient

Adam Gorney wrote that while linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) has Georgia on his mind, he’s taking his time to go through all his options. Brown is a talented and sought-after prospect who doesn’t want to rush his final decision.

“Georgia is going to be a main contender through Brown’s recruitment and one thing that especially stood out about his recent visit to Athens is the ‘total genuineness’ of the entire staff but especially position coach Glenn Schumann,” Gorney wrote. “The No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class from Jefferson, Ga., likes the Bulldogs a lot but is being patient and scheduling summer visits with Notre Dame and Michigan State planned. A new offer from Texas could make things interesting.”

Gorney also noted that defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) has Georgia high on his list as well.

“What Wayne liked most about his recent trip to Georgia was the family vibes and the feeling that the coaches are always real with him and that his family had another great time in Athens,” Gorney wrote. “A scavenger hunt and axe throwing gave the five-star defensive end from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln the feel of what life would be like at Georgia away from football if he ended up there. He’s ‘still looking at others’ but the Bulldogs continue to impress as Wayne released a top seven late last week.”

