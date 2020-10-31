UGASports - The Daily Recap: Run game should be open for UGA against Kentucky

Here is the Oct. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Run the damn ball

In his 3-2-1 report, Radi Nabulsi states the case that Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken should keep more patience with running the football. With a group of receivers that hasn't shown the ability to create explosive plays on a consistent basis, Nabulsi wrote that Monken shouldn't veer from the run, especially when it’s working.

“Two years ago at Kentucky, the Dawgs’ tight ends controlled the edges and cut off the backside pursuit,” Nabulsi wrote. “They established the point of attack so that D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield ran for 271 yards on 34 carries. Don’t tell me that James Cook and Zamir White can’t have a big day, to say nothing of Kendall Milton.”

There was a lot more in Nabulsi's report

Ingram-Dawkins commits

Georgia picked up a big commitment in defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Gaffney/Gaffney, S.C.) on Friday. Ingram-Dawkins, a 6-foot-6 and 300-pound defensive lineman, chose Georgia over South Carolina and Tennessee.

Although Ingram-Dawkins announced the commitment on CBS Sports Network, he told the coaching staff earlier in the week.

"They went crazy when I told them,” Ingrams-Dawkins said. “It was a FaceTime call with the whole defensive staff. Georgia just showed a lot of love through my recruitment. Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Tray) Scott, and Coach (Dan) Lanning are great guys, and they came in early and showed me love. Like the third day I had the offer, Coach Smart and Coach Scott came by the school. I knew it was love then."

Gaffney defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Randy Birch spoke with Jake Reuse about the kind of player Georgia is getting with Ingram-Dawkins. Birch offered up what Ingram-Dawks does well as a football player.

“Well, first and foremost, the biggest thing obviously is that he's 6-6, 305 pounds, but his natural get off the ball, his ability to pin was always there,” Birch said. “Then along came the extra length and the mass just propelled that even more. The most impressive part about it is, he's actually gotten quicker and faster after he's gained this last 50 pounds.”

Rivals’ Adam Friedman believes Georgia is getting a versatile defensive lineman with Ingram-Dawkins as he can play multiple positions up front.

“Georgia needed reinforcements on the interior of their defensive line and Ingram-Dawkins should solidify that area for a couple years,” Friedman wrote. “He brings some versatility as well. The Georgia coaching staff will be able to move Ingram-Dawkins around as a three-technique or a five-technique and he’ll present matchup problems with offensive linemen, depending on how the strength and conditioning staff develop him physically.

“With Malik Herring and Devonte Wyatt likely gone next season, It could be interesting to see how the battle to replace them plays out.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down the matchup between Georgia and Kentucky based on season grades assigned to the teams’ players by Pro Football Focus. The matchup along the interior line of scrimmage appears to be one strongly in Georgia’s favor.

“Kentucky really struggles defending the run, especially up the middle as defensive tackle Phil Haskins is grading out at a 51.1 in run defense,” Smallwood wrote. “Nose tackle Marquan McCall has been better with a 71.0, but he has not been able to get many stops at the line of scrimmage. Kentucky is a lot better defending the run on the edge with defensive ends Josh Paschal (70.6 RDEF grade) and Jordan Wright (73.2 RDEF grade).”

Week 5 captains -- Eric Stokes, Malik Herring, Trey Hill