Four-star defensive tackle Tryion Ingram-Dawkins has been flirting with committing for months but he finally pulled the trigger with his commitment to Georgia. The Bulldogs beat Tennessee and South Carolina. The Vols looked like they would get Ingram-Dawkins when he was planning to commit a few months ago but the Vols had lost their momentum with Ingram-Dawkins earlier this fall and their defensive line coach was fired. South Carolina was very close to getting Ingram-Dawkins’ commitment and that would have been huge for the Gamecocks. Landing Ingram-Dawkins would have given the Gamecocks every top in-state defensive lineman since the 2017 recruiting class, if you include Josh Belk who transferred back to South Carolina.

WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

Ingram-Dawkins has a ton of physical talent that should make him a dominant defensive lineman if he can realize his potential. He is very quick at the snap and shows good feet so he can redirect with ease. Ingram-Dawkins is better at getting penetration than he is at holding up at the point of attack. He has a strong inside rip move that he uses a lot to beat the man in front of him. His long arms give quarterbacks problems because he can knock down passes at the line of scrimmage. Ingram-Dawkins is clearly much strong than last year and it shows on film. He uses his powerful hands to throw offensive linemen out of the way and he can bring down ball carriers with just one hand. Coaches at the next level are going to work with Ingram-Dawkins to improve his consistency, motor, and what to do when his first move does beat the offensive lineman. Expanding his arsenal of countermoves will be a game changer for Ingram-Dawkins.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BULLDOGS: