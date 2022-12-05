This is the Dec. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Preparing for the Peach Bowl

Following its 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship, Georgia will open the College Football Playoff with Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. While the Bulldogs were able to win by 20, they did give up a staggering number of passing yards.

Anthony Dasher noted that while Georgia did give up more yards than usual this past Saturday, it is in a good spot to have almost a month to prepare for the Buckeyes' high-flying passing attack.

"However, for Smart and his staff, having almost a month to prepare is going to be huge," Dasher wrote. "While the Bulldogs ultimately might not have all the answers when it comes to slowing down the Buckeyes, there are few staffs in the country that will prepare their team and make corrections as well as Smart and his staff.

"Count your blessings that Stetson Bennett is your quarterback Having experience in games of this magnitude is a big, big deal, and there’s not a quarterback in this Final Four with more big-game experience—and success in those games—than Bennett."

Working Mitchell back in the mix

Receiver AD Mitchell, who has dealt with an ankle injury for most of the season, saw more snaps and even threw a touchdown in Georgia's SEC Championship win. Smart said that Mitchell still has some work to do to get back into game shape.

“It was good to get him back out there and get him in a rhythm. I don’t think he was 100 percent last night, but it’s important to get his confidence back and get him back rolling. He’s worked so hard to get back and tried so hard to have a role,” Smart said. “I thought he did a good job emotionally of not being up and down. He’s a kid who wants to do well, and sometimes he presses. Last night he settled into the flow of the game nicely, and it was good to get him out there.”

