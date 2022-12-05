The Daily Recap: Preparing for Ohio State
This is the Dec. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Preparing for the Peach Bowl
Following its 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship, Georgia will open the College Football Playoff with Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. While the Bulldogs were able to win by 20, they did give up a staggering number of passing yards.
Anthony Dasher noted that while Georgia did give up more yards than usual this past Saturday, it is in a good spot to have almost a month to prepare for the Buckeyes' high-flying passing attack.
"However, for Smart and his staff, having almost a month to prepare is going to be huge," Dasher wrote. "While the Bulldogs ultimately might not have all the answers when it comes to slowing down the Buckeyes, there are few staffs in the country that will prepare their team and make corrections as well as Smart and his staff.
"Count your blessings that Stetson Bennett is your quarterback Having experience in games of this magnitude is a big, big deal, and there’s not a quarterback in this Final Four with more big-game experience—and success in those games—than Bennett."
Working Mitchell back in the mix
Receiver AD Mitchell, who has dealt with an ankle injury for most of the season, saw more snaps and even threw a touchdown in Georgia's SEC Championship win. Smart said that Mitchell still has some work to do to get back into game shape.
“It was good to get him back out there and get him in a rhythm. I don’t think he was 100 percent last night, but it’s important to get his confidence back and get him back rolling. He’s worked so hard to get back and tried so hard to have a role,” Smart said. “I thought he did a good job emotionally of not being up and down. He’s a kid who wants to do well, and sometimes he presses. Last night he settled into the flow of the game nicely, and it was good to get him out there.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
Also on UGASports
Paul Maharry broke down all of the Pro Football Focus grades for each of the players who competed against LSU.
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats from the SEC Championship.
The nation's No. 1 defensive end announced his commitment to Georgia.
Another Rivals100 defensive end is choosing between the Peach Bowl opponents, Georgia and Ohio State.
Let the confetti fall
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum! Go Bulldogs!!