0 – The Georgia offensive line did not allow a sack for the sixth straight game.

1 – Smael Mondon, Jr. picked off Garrett Nussmeier early in the fourth quarter. It was Mondon’s first career interception.

2 – Kirby Smart won his second career SEC title. He ties Mark Richt for the third most by a Bulldog head coach.

2 in 4 – After Saturday, Darnell Washington has two touchdown receptions in his last four games. He had one touchdown reception in his first 29 games.

3-3 – Christopher Smith picked off his third pass of the season. He had three interceptions last season as well.

4 – Georgia has won four SEC Championship game titles, two of which were against LSU.

4 – For the second straight game, the Dawgs had four sacks in a game. Jalen Carter, Robert Beal Jr., Chaz Chambliss, and Tramel Walthour supplied one sack each.

4 – Stetson Bennett threw for four touchdowns—his third career game with at least four touchdown passes. He was also the second quarterback in an SEC Championship to throw a touchdown to four different players (Danny Wuerffel).

4-of-5 – There have been five blocked field goals in SEC Championship history, and four of them were blocked by a Georgia Bulldog.

6 – Mondon Jr. and Javon Bullard tied for the team lead with six tackles each. It was the fourth straight game that Mondon either led or co-led the team. Bullard also led Georgia in tackles during the Florida game.

7 – With Georgia leading at halftime, this marked the seventh time this season that LSU has trailed at halftime this season.

7-for-13 – Georgia was 7-for-13 on third-down conversions in the game. The Bulldogs have converted 51.6 percent of third downs this season, which ranks fifth in the nation.

10 – Kenny McIntosh had two touchdown rushes in the SEC Championship and now has a team-leading ten this season. He is the fifth different Dawg under Smart to have at least ten touchdown rushes in a season.

12.8 – After allowing 30 points, the Dawgs are now allowing 12.8 points per game, and fell to second place in the FBS, trailing Illinois’ average of 12.3.

13-0 – Georgia improves to 13-0 for the first time in school history.

14 – Georgia won its 14th SEC Championship. The Bulldogs now hold the second most titles by themselves in the conference.

15 – The Bulldogs have now won 15 games in a row. Michigan has the next longest streak with 13 games, with Georgia being its last loss.

19 – Brock Bowers matched his uniform number by catching his 19th career touchdown reception. He is tied for sixth place all-time with most touchdown receptions with Brice Hunter.

20 – Starting in 1942, the Bulldogs have won the SEC Championship every 20 seasons except for one (1942, 1982, 2002, 2022).

21-14 – Georgia and Ohio State met just one previous time, and that was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl with the Bulldogs winning 21-14 and giving the Buckeyes and their starting quarterback Kirk Herbstreit a loss.

23+ - Georgia has allowed 23 or more points twice in the last two seasons—both times in the SEC Championship.

25 – At 25 years and one month, Bennett became the oldest quarterback to win an SEC Championship game, eclipsing Matt Mauck of LSU (24 years, nine months).

35 to 34 – The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half on Saturday. That total was more than Georgia’s highest total in an entire SEC Championship game (34 in 2005).

35:58 – Georgia won the time of possession battle with nearly 36 minutes of time. LSU had the ball for 11:01 in the first quarter and 13:01 the rest of the game. The Bulldogs are the only team in the nation that has won the TOP battle in every game this season.

37 – McIntosh had two receptions to increase his season total to 37. The 37 ties the amount that Todd Gurley had in 2013 as the most by Georgia running back in a season since 1990.

37 – Speaking of McIntosh, his two touchdown runs gave the Bulldogs a total of 37 rushing touchdowns this year. It is the fourth most a Georgia team has ever had in a season.

47 – The Bulldogs limited the Tigers to 47 yards rushing in the game. It was the fifth game that Georgia has allowed its opponent under 50 yards on the ground this season.

50 – Georgia scored 50 points in the game, the fifth most by a team in an SEC Championship game.

96 – In the first quarter, Nazir Stackhouse blocked a Damian Ramos field goal attempt. Seconds later, Christopher Smith picked the ball up and was alert enough to run 96 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score. It was the second time a Dawg returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in an SEC Championship, as Alec Ogletree performed this feat in 2012.

108 – Bowers now has 108 career receptions this season. Only A.J. Green had more than Bowers through their sophomore season.

113 – Kendall Milton rushed for a career-high 113 yards on eight attempts. The 113 included his career-long run of 51 yards.

255/274 – The Bulldogs amassed 255 yards on the ground and 274 yards through the air. It was the seventh time in the Smart era that the Dawgs had 250 or more in a game in both statistics.

269 – Bennett had 23 completions against LSU. He has 269 completions this season, which is tied with Eric Zeier’s total in 1993 for the most by a Georgia player in a single season.

294/208 – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 294 yards and teammate Jayden Daniels threw for 208. It was the first time a team had two players throw for 100 yards or more in a single SEC Championship. It was also the first time an SEC team had two players throw for 200 yards or more in any game since Alabama did it in 2014 against FAU.

3,425 – Bennett’s yard passing this season increased to 3,425. He has the third highest single season total behind Aaron Murray’s 3,983 in 2012 and Zeier’s 3,525 in 1993.

7,726 – Bennett’s yards passing for his career reached 7,726. He is five yards shy of tying Matthew Stafford for fifth place in team history.