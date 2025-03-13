Chaz Chambliss shines after NFL Combine snub

After not receiving an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, Chaz Chambliss finally got to work out in front of NFL personnel.

Yet, even after not being afforded the same opportunity as 14 of his other teammates, Chambliss wasn’t focused on the snub. Instead, he was looking forward to his chance to shine.

“I didn't take it too personal,” Chambliss said. “You know, just was able to take advantage of the opportunity that I had with the most of it.”

He shared his experience of being left out front of the Combine with his fellow senior and starting safety, Dan Jackson.

“We talked about it, but I mean, we just have one opportunity, so we have to make the most of it,” Chambliss said of his conversations with Jackson. “I felt like we did that today.”

Chambliss certainly did his part to make the most of his opportunity. With NFL scouts and executives looking on, Chambliss made noise early by showing off his strength with 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Had he been invited, Chambliss would have ranked second for the most bench press reps at the Combine.

In addition, he recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and a 10” broad jump. This capped off a rather impressive day for the Carrollton, Georgia, native who showed NFL personnel his strengths.

“Strength and effort,” Chambliss said of his biggest strengths. “That's just what I base my game off of. Talent can only get you to a certain level.”

The former three-star prospect in the 2021 class ended his Georgia career with 86 tackles, 18 for a loss, nine sacks, and one interception. He played in 54 games across four seasons and finished his senior season with a career-best 6.5 sacks, which tied him with Jalon Walker for the most on the team.

“I mean, it prepared me for everything in my meetings,” Chambliss said of Georgia. “I just had to explain D-line, outside backer, inside backer, everything in my meetings. And so, just being able to learn that throughout these four years helped me through this process.”