Here is the Sept. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart’s honest on offensive line

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t hold back when it came to his offensive line.

After reviewing Saturday’s 48-7 win over Tennessee-Martin, Smart said Georgia’s offensive line did not play well. The Bulldogs were only able to post 159 rushing yards, a lower-than-expected number against the FCS program.

“It was probably more on us than them. UT-Martin did a good job of changing things up. We had some plans of handling some things a different way. They did a couple of things to hurt us, and it probably hurt our offensive line more,” Smart said. “Our offensive line didn’t play well; we’ve probably got to do a better job of helping them out with in-game adjustments and things like that. I do think they played better in the second half. They pass-protected well throughout the game. We didn’t run the ball particularly well the first half, and that probably led to some of the issues we had.”

Smart was asked to assess how Earnest Greene fared in his first start at left tackle.

“He flashes, sudden, quick, does everything right, then he had a couple of players where he didn’t,” Smart said. “That’s no different than CJ Allen, that’s no different than Dillon Bell last year, he’s going to go through those WTF moments I call them. He had a couple but he also had a couple of really, really good plays. I’m excited about what he can do if he continues to improve and get better.”

Smart pleased with Beck’s first start

Smart said that he felt quarterback Carson Beck played well in his first start with the Georgia program. Beck completed 21 of 31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

“I thought Carson played really well, composed. I'm trying to think of the throws that you thought were just awful or erratic and I didn't see that. The one third down he admittedly threw the ball a little bit behind Dom (Lovett) thinking Dom was sitting down and Dom broke in, which Dom was correct, and he missed him on that throw,” Smart said. “Outside of that, there will be incompletions in games. There will be looks that maybe they fool you with, that you didn't see in the scouting report. But his run check game, his carrying out his fakes, his decision in the pocket, him throwing the ball away, I thought the guy for a first start, played really well.”

Film Don’t Lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the game in four (!) separate videos in their Film Don’t Lie feature. Below is the two discussing Beck’s game when it comes to both the good and bad of his performance.