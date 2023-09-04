Injury Update

Kirby Smart said wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) remains day to day ahead of Saturday’s game against Ball State (Noon, SECNetwork). McConkey has been dealing with the injury for several weeks. It was hoped he would be able to go in last week’s opener against UT-Martin, but the receiver woke up and did not feel 100 percent before the game. “We thought he was going to be able to go last week. He wasn’t, but it was really a game-time decision,” Smart said. “He didn’t feel good on Friday, so we held him on Saturday. He’s running today, but he’s been bothered by some back pain that’s been lingering.” In other injury news: …Smart said he expects running back Daijun Edwards (knee) to play against Ball State. “We think Daijun could have played,” Smart said. “He practiced, he warmed up, and actually did everything leading up to the game. He’s had this injury before. I feel pretty good about Daijun.” …Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will play Saturday after being held out due to “internal reasons.” …Linebacker E.J. Lightsey is dealing with shoulder/back pain that goes back to his high school days. …Linebacker Smael Mondon did get in a few reps against UT-Martin but still needs to improve his stamina after not practicing much this preseason.

Smart on Jarvis Jones arrest

Smart said the punishment for football staffer Jarvis Jones following his arrest over the weekend for speeding/reckless driving will be handled internally. “It will be handled internally,” Smart said Monday. “It’s a personnel matter and I cannot comment further on it.” Jones, a former Bulldog All-American, was arrested early Saturday morning prior to Georgia’s opener against UT-Martin. He was released on bonds totaling $2,400.

More on the Bulldogs

Smart on some of the issues experienced Saturday by his offensive line: “It was probably more on us than them. UT-Martin did a good job of changing things up. We had some plans of handling some things a different way. They did a couple of things to hurt us, and it probably hurt our offensive line more,” Smart said. “Our offensive line didn’t play well; we’ve probably got to do a better job of helping them out with in-game adjustments and things like that. I do think they played better in the second half. They pass-protected well throughout the game. We didn’t run the ball particularly well the first half, and that probably led to some of the issues we had.” Smart had more praise for freshman linebacker CJ Allen: “The praise I have for CJ isn’t about his performance, but his ability to handle information and play within our defensive scheme at the signal caller position,” Smart said. “You go comb the country; you’re not going to see a lot of freshmen linebackers that are out there playing and making the calls. That is impressive. As far as how he played, I think he had some jitters, I think he was nervous, but I think a lot of our guys were. There was some anxiety there. You’re going out and playing in your first college game.” Smart brushes off comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly: Following his team’s loss to Florida State, LSU’s head coach commented that his team “must have thought we were two-time defending national champion Georgia." What did Smart think about that? “It says you’re one week away from humility,” Smart said. On Earnest Greene’s first start at left tackle: “It’s interesting. I was just talking to Earnest, he’s been out there competing, he’s played. It seems like he’s been out there for two or three years, but this was his first game in I guess two years from high school,” Smart said. “He didn’t get to play last year, and you think about all the guys who did, he didn’t get that." So, how did he do? “He flashes, sudden, quick, does everything right, then he had a couple of players where he didn’t,” Smart said. “That’s no different than CJ Allen, that’s no different than Dillon Bell last year, he’s going to go through those WTF moments I call them. He had a couple but he also had a couple of really, really good plays. I’m excited about what he can do if he continues to improve and get better.”