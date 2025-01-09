Carson Beck to enter transfer portal

It appears Carson Beck's college football career might not be over just yet.
The Georgia quarterback is planning to enter the transfer portal. On3 was first to report the news.
This news comes after Beck declared for the NFL Draft last month on social media.
Beck started 27 games over the past two seasons. He went down with an injury to his right elbow in this year's SEC Championship Game against Texas, forcing him out of the College Football Playoff.
Beck has since had surgery to repair the UCL in that throwing elbow.
Gunner Stockton started in Beck's place in the 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. The redshirt sophomore completed 20-of-32 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. Stockton also lost a fumble on a sack.
As of now, Georgia's quarterback competition heading into 2025 appears to be between Stockton and Ryan Puglisi, who just wrapped up his freshman season in Athens.