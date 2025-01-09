Defense paying off for Bulldogs

A quick look at the statistics from Georgia’s 82-69 win over No. 6 Kentucky might confuse you.

After all, the Bulldogs only shot 41.8 percent, including 7 of 24 from three-point range. So, how did they win by 13 points?

But if you’ve watched Mike White’s team at all, the answer is simple—defensive intensity.

“They've really embraced it, and Silas (Demary Jr.) has led the way,” White said. “Blue Cain’s our most improved defender from last season. Dylan's (James) a guy that didn't get a lot of opportunity, but he's got a lot better defensively as well, and then we've got front-court guys that can move their feet, and we've got length, and can alter stuff at the rim, you know, in Asa (Newell), of course, and Somto (Cyril) did some really good things. It might have been his best game.”

The impact both Newell and Cyril have made can not be overstated.

Newell leads the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game, but his and Cyril’s work as rim protectors on both the offensive and defensive ends is what has allowed Georgia to achieve its current success.

Cyril ranks tied for third in the SEC with 1.87 blocked shots per game, while Newell is the league’s top offensive rebounder at 3.73.

Together, they’ve helped the Bulldogs sit third in the SEC in scoring defense (64.40), with teams shooting a combined .386 against them through 15 games (fourth-best in the SEC.).

Georgia is also third in the league in rebounding margin at +9.40, behind only Florida and Texas A&M.

“We've just got improved length and speed and quickness, and our guys have embraced trying to be the best defensive team that we can be,” White said. “It's the best defensive league in the country.”