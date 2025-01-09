Defense paying off for Bulldogs

A quick look at the statistics from Georgia’s 82-69 win over No. 6 Kentucky might confuse you.
After all, the Bulldogs only shot 41.8 percent, including 7 of 24 from three-point range. So, how did they win by 13 points?
But if you’ve watched Mike White’s team at all, the answer is simple—defensive intensity.
“They've really embraced it, and Silas (Demary Jr.) has led the way,” White said. “Blue Cain’s our most improved defender from last season. Dylan's (James) a guy that didn't get a lot of opportunity, but he's got a lot better defensively as well, and then we've got front-court guys that can move their feet, and we've got length, and can alter stuff at the rim, you know, in Asa (Newell), of course, and Somto (Cyril) did some really good things. It might have been his best game.”
The impact both Newell and Cyril have made can not be overstated.
Newell leads the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game, but his and Cyril’s work as rim protectors on both the offensive and defensive ends is what has allowed Georgia to achieve its current success.
Cyril ranks tied for third in the SEC with 1.87 blocked shots per game, while Newell is the league’s top offensive rebounder at 3.73.
Together, they’ve helped the Bulldogs sit third in the SEC in scoring defense (64.40), with teams shooting a combined .386 against them through 15 games (fourth-best in the SEC.).
Georgia is also third in the league in rebounding margin at +9.40, behind only Florida and Texas A&M.
“We've just got improved length and speed and quickness, and our guys have embraced trying to be the best defensive team that we can be,” White said. “It's the best defensive league in the country.”
White isn’t kidding.
With Newell and Cyril each standing 6-foot-11, the Bulldogs can match length with anybody in the SEC.
Combined with 6-foot-8 RJ Godfrey and a backcourt of Demary Jr., Cain, Tyrin Lawrence, De’Shayne Montgomery, and Dakota Leffew, who average 6-foot-5, Georgia has significant size and plenty of scoring potential off the bench.
“I would just say just the attention to detail and the intensity we play against each other every day in practice,” Demary Jr. said of the team’s defensive success. “We practice hard. Guys are just making sure we're trying to get each other better every day because in moments like tonight, we needed guys to step up, and come off the bench. I feel like everybody picked each other up coming into the game.”
Of Georgia’s 82 points, 28 were scored by players off the bench to give the Bulldogs their biggest win of the season thus far.
“It's a signature win for this team, you know, for Silas, and for Blue and Asa and those guys,” White said. “I'll celebrate it with my pizza tonight. But you know, and we're moving on. I mean, we've got another one.”
White isn’t kidding.
Georgia returns to action on Saturday night (6 p.m.) when SEC newcomer Oklahoma pays a visit to Stegeman Coliseum.
The 17th-ranked Sooners are 13-2 overall and 0-2 in league play after dropping an 80-78 decision to visiting Texas A&M on Wednesday night.
Georgia’s next two games after that include a road contest at Tennessee (Jan. 15) before returning home against Auburn (Jan. 18).
“It's a group that really likes each other, and they're a group that has really productive huddles, productive timeouts, saying the right stuff. Despite our youth, we've got a higher level of maturity than you'd think, you know, and a couple of our younger guys, especially stick out. Asa and Santo both stick out,” White said. “We got a ways to go, of course, but I’m proud of our connection and the defensive intensity,” White said after the win over Kentucky. “I mean, that stuff's hard to guard. Those guys are hard to guard. I thought our guys left a lot of energy out there on the floor.”