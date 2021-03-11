UGASports - The Daily Recap: One CB easy to predict, other up for grabs

Here is the March 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Corner spots up for grabs

With spring practice coming soon, Georgia’s cornerbacks will have a chance to prove why they should each step into a bigger role in 2021. With six total defensive backs gone from the secondary, there will be a lot of competition taking place.

Anthony Dasher took another look at the corners and offered at least one early prediction.

“It’s probably not going out on too big of a limb to suggest that (Kelee) Ringo will hold down one of the two starting spots,” Dasher wrote. “The second—well it’s definitely up for grabs. Sitting here in early March, the aforementioned (Ameer) Speed, (Jalen) Kimber, and (Nyland) Green would appear to be the favorites, although there's still a good chance you'll see Smart attempt to address the youth and inexperience via the NCAA transfer portal.

“Former Clemson standout Derion Kendrick is still a name that’s out there as one you hear associated with the Bulldogs. He could be somebody to watch if (Kirby) Smart looks to add some needed experience to the room.”

More on Greene

On Monday, it was mentioned that Georgia was making an impression with four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.). Adam Friedman spoke with Greene about the schools he’s considering, which includes Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

About Georgia, Greene said he’s been building a good relationship with receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

"Coach Hankton and I talk a lot,” Greene said. “He's a great coach and great guy. I love talking to him. He calls my parents all the time. Me and my family are really fond Georgia. I have looked into who they bring in but there's going to be people wherever you go so you have to be the best anyway. You have to just keep training and working."

Friedman believes this race is still wide open.

“There’s no way of telling where Greene will end up because he wants to take his visits before he makes any decision,” Friedman wrote. “Clemson has been connected to him more than the rest of the schools but North Carolina is definitely making progress with him. Penn State has had success recruiting St. Christopher’s in the past. Georgia, Florida State, and Notre Dame have created some really strong bonds with Greene and his family but getting them on campus when the dead period ends is a major priority.”

‘It’s stamped. I’m going to Georgia.’