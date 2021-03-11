UGASports - The Daily Recap: One CB easy to predict, other up for grabs

The Daily Recap: One CB easy to predict, other up for grabs
Corner spots up for grabs
With spring practice coming soon, Georgia’s cornerbacks will have a chance to prove why they should each step into a bigger role in 2021. With six total defensive backs gone from the secondary, there will be a lot of competition taking place.
Anthony Dasher took another look at the corners and offered at least one early prediction.
“It’s probably not going out on too big of a limb to suggest that (Kelee) Ringo will hold down one of the two starting spots,” Dasher wrote. “The second—well it’s definitely up for grabs. Sitting here in early March, the aforementioned (Ameer) Speed, (Jalen) Kimber, and (Nyland) Green would appear to be the favorites, although there's still a good chance you'll see Smart attempt to address the youth and inexperience via the NCAA transfer portal.
“Former Clemson standout Derion Kendrick is still a name that’s out there as one you hear associated with the Bulldogs. He could be somebody to watch if (Kirby) Smart looks to add some needed experience to the room.”
More on Greene
On Monday, it was mentioned that Georgia was making an impression with four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.). Adam Friedman spoke with Greene about the schools he’s considering, which includes Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
About Georgia, Greene said he’s been building a good relationship with receivers coach Cortez Hankton.
"Coach Hankton and I talk a lot,” Greene said. “He's a great coach and great guy. I love talking to him. He calls my parents all the time. Me and my family are really fond Georgia. I have looked into who they bring in but there's going to be people wherever you go so you have to be the best anyway. You have to just keep training and working."
Friedman believes this race is still wide open.
“There’s no way of telling where Greene will end up because he wants to take his visits before he makes any decision,” Friedman wrote. “Clemson has been connected to him more than the rest of the schools but North Carolina is definitely making progress with him. Penn State has had success recruiting St. Christopher’s in the past. Georgia, Florida State, and Notre Dame have created some really strong bonds with Greene and his family but getting them on campus when the dead period ends is a major priority.”
‘It’s stamped. I’m going to Georgia.’
Two-sport athlete?
UGA tight end commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) said football won’t be the only sport he plays when he arrives to campus in 2023.
"I plan on playing basketball at Georgia, too. I just wanted to make that clear," Spurlin said. "I was supposed to get on the phone with Coach (Tom) Crean last week, but the Dawgs were playing basketball. (The football staff) is more than happy about it."
Is Stewart trending out of state?
Four-star defensive end Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.) told Chad Simmons that he plans to narrow his list to five schools before the season starts. When it comes to committing, he plans to do that next February.
As of now, it looks like Georgia will make the cut.
"I really like the coaching staff,” Stewart said. “I talk to coach Lanning and coach Gantt a lot, and I have good relationships with them, and coach Smart too. Coach Lanning is my main guy, and he is funny. We talk about a lot of stuff, he keeps it real with me, and he has told me I can really help the program. I also like Georgia's defensive scheme for me, I like the fit for me, and Georgia is just a good school."
Hoops: SEC Tournament preview
Having beaten Missouri earlier this season, Georgia is feeling at least a little confident heading into the opening-round game in the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to tip off Thursday at 7 p.m.
“That gives us a lot of confidence, going against a team we’ve previously beaten—especially at home,” guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “We understand what we have to do to win. We understand it’s going to be a good game. But at the end of the day, it’s win or go home. So, they’re going to come out hungry, desperate to win a game, but so are we. It’s going to be a dogfight, but at the end of it, we should be the ones who are going to move on.”
Dawgs in the NFL
Early morning workout
