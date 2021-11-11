The Daily Recap: No timetable yet for Kendall Milton's return

Here is the Nov. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No timetable for Milton

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said running back Kendall Milton still doesn’t have an expected return date following his MCL injury.

“He’s running, he’s doing a lot of work at the walkthroughs, staying in tune with the special teams, all the blitz pickup things. I don’t know how far away he is, but he’s getting better,” Smart said. “He’s conditioning with our strength coaches during certain periods of the day. He’s taking walkthrough reps and visual reps in other periods, but I don’t have a timeline.”

Milton hasn’t played since Georgia’s win over Kentucky. This season Milton has totaled 49 carries for 243 yards. Without Milton, Georgia will continue to lean on Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh in the run game.

Smart said it will be important to establish a ground game this Saturday against Tennessee.

“The ground game’s important, the passing game’s important, the screen game’s important; they’re all important. We have to do a tremendous job in all facets of it. It’s one of those deals where a little bit is dictated how they play you defensively. If teams continue to play tight technique, tight runs, putting people in the box, there’s a lot that goes into the ability to run the ball. That’s a big part of what we do, because it sets up what we do. So, we’ll see how they play us and respond to it.”

Anderson arrested on rape charge

Outside linebacker Adam Anderson was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police following an investigation into an allegation of rape. Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow released this statement to Anthony Dasher.

"Adam voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, November 10. Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood broke down Georgia’s snap counts from last Saturday’s win over Missouri. On offense, tight end Brock Bowers saw the field the most of any of Georgia’s pass catchers. Bowers was on the field for 36 snaps, which constituted 56 percent of the team’s plays.

On defense, safety Dan Jackson and defensive back Latavious Brini saw the most time at 39 snaps, which was 57 percent of the team’s plays.

Updated cheat sheet

Jed May provided the latest update to the Georgia recruiting cheat sheet. In it, he gives an update on where things stand after receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) decided not to visit Athens. May also noted that receiver Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.) plans to visit Georgia’s campus but possibly not until after the SEC Championship.

Jones’ final four

Ryan Wright spoke with defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) about his top four schools—Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida State. Wright took an unofficial visit to Georgia’s campus in September.

Vereen earns offer

Class of 2023 tight end Javonte Vereen (Havelock/Havelock, N.C.) received a scholarship offer from Georgia earlier this week on Monday. Vereen told Blayne Gilmer that the Georgia coaches like that he can create mismatches against certain defensive backs and linebackers.

No surprise here