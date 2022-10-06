Here is the Oct. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Bulletin board material

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council gave Georgia an extra layer of motivation for Saturday’s game. Council told reporters that the Tigers should be able to run all over the Bulldogs.

“They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast,” Council said. “If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them, I believe personally, up front.”

Of note, the Tigers rank 10th in the SEC in rushing at averaging 159.4 yards per game on the ground. Conversely, the Bulldogs rank second in the SEC in defending the run game by allowing just 89.2 rushing yards per game.

Council added that Georgia missing Jalen Carter due to a knee injury is a main reason why he believes Auburn will have a lot of success running the ball.

“Because right now they don’t have that much depth due to injuries in the interior D-line. The guys that do come out, I don’t think they trust them,” Council said. “If we keep them out of third down where they can’t bring packages and have to keep their main guys on the field, we’re just going to run the ball on them all day because they’re going to get tired.”

Washington helped spark comeback

Down 10 at the half against Missouri, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington spoke up to help breathe life into the Bulldogs.

“I just tried to get across to them in the locker room that anything’s possible. I just had a feeling that we were going to win,” Washington said after practice on Wednesday. “I was just like, let’s pick it up, everyone just do their job. And when the fourth quarter came around, the fellas got stronger.”

Washington said he learned a lot from his teammates after the second-half rally.

“That we’re not quitters,” Washington said. “Most teams get down two or three possessions, but I was like, there ain’t no way. I looked at the guys’ eyes before we took the field—we got dawgs.”

Also on UGASports

Stetson Bennett signed a NIL deal with Shuman Farms, which grows onions in Reidsville, Ga.

After a 2021 season spent injured, defensive back Tykee Smith is finally starting to make his presence felt at the star position.

AuburnSports.com’s Bryan Matthews gave his take on the Tigers as they head into Saturday’s road meeting against the Bulldogs.

UGA men’s basketball coach Mike White stressed the need for his team to get tougher with just a little less than a month away from the start of the season.

