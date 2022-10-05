His team down by 10 at halftime to Missouri, tight end Darnell Washington had something he wanted to get off his chest.

So, when the Bulldogs adjourned to the locker room after the second quarter, Washington stepped forward to speak his mind.

“I just tried to get across to them in the locker room that anything’s possible. I just had a feeling that we were going to win,” Washington said after practice on Wednesday. “I was just like, let’s pick it up, everyone just do their job. And when the fourth quarter came around, the fellas got stronger.”

It was not a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“I was thinking about it going in, there was a lot of game left, there’s still two quarters left. I just said, 'We got what it takes,'” he said. “I told them it was now or never.”





Considering Washington is 6-foot-7.5 and 280 pounds, teammates were quick to pay attention.

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson said he was not surprised to see Washington step up in the way he did.

“It puts a positive effect on the team; most people look at Darnell like he’s big and goofy, but at the same time, that’s my teammate,” Jackson said. “When it comes to playing football, he’s going to lock in. So, when he comes in and says some words, pretty much all of us were like hey, this is how we want to do it.”

Washington said he learned a lot about his teammates in the final 30 minutes.

“That we’re not quitters,” Washington said. “Most teams get down two or three possessions, but I was like, there ain’t no way. I looked at the guys’ eyes before we took the field—we got dawgs.”