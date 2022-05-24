The Daily Recap: Madden Sanker shines at RCS Atlanta
Here is the May 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
The best lineman at RCS Atlanta
Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) impressed everyone in attendance with just how dominant he was at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series Atlanta. Sanker manhandled his opponents and took home the offensive line’s top award from the camp.
“Sanker was hands down the top offensive lineman at the camp on Sunday morning and he brought home the MVP offensive line award,” Trent Smallwood wrote. “The South Paulding High standout showed his power and length throughout the morning, consistently shutting down whichever defender faced him in one-on-one's. The No. 97 nationally rated prospect has a strong base and is technically sound in his footwork. That combined with his length makes it very tough for opposing defenders. Georgia remains in contention for the Rivals100 standout but other schools have narrowed the gap since the Bulldogs changed offensive line coaches.”
Class of 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill (Houston County/Warner Robins, Ga.) also had a solid showing on Sunday.
“Hill did not bring home MVP honors or any honors on Sunday but he had a steadily consistent day once again,” Smallwood wrote. “He showed the ability to make every throw on the field whether it was crawling up or rolling out of the pocket. Hill has a big arm but he also showed off his finesse game at times while dropping some dimes for big gains. The Houston County standout already holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M and I look for that list to grow throughout the summer months leading into his junior season.”
Brown feels the love from UGA
Linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said Georgia has been “pretty consistent” with how it has recruited him. One aspect of the Bulldogs that sticks out to Brown is how practice is viewed compared to other programs.
"Usually when the offense has a bad day, and the defense has a good day, it’s considered a bad practice," Brown said. "But at Georgia, when the offense has a bad day and the defense has a good day, it’s a good practice. It’s really cool for him to have a defensive background, which makes it defensive-minded."
Rumors vs. Facts
The biggest plays in 2021
Anthony Dasher’s series of the biggest plays in 2021 continued with Georgia’s game against UAB. Dasher noted that this game’s top play was tight end Brock Bowers’ 89-yard touchdown reception.
“Georgia’s third possession resulted in Bowers showing the rest of the college football world how special he could be,” Dasher wrote. “Bowers was already receiving tons of hype from teammates during the spring after enrolling in school as an early enrollee. Upon taking a pass from Bennett, Bowers was off, outracing a safety who appeared to have an angle on the young tight end to make a play. The native of Napa, California, was never touched. His touchdown was the ninth-longest scoring play in Georgia history.”
Top returning Bulldogs
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins are ranking the top returning players to Georgia’s football team and noted who they think the No. 22 and 23 players are. No. 23 is center Sedrick Van Pran and No. 22 is defensive back Javon Bullard.
Baseball: SEC Tournament preview
Senior co-captain Jack Gowen is geared up for what he hopes will be a long postseason run. Georgia’s postseason play begins Tuesday morning against Alabama.
“It’s a big deal. I think everybody wants to go in there and do well. Maybe you go in there and play a team that you didn’t play earlier on, and you want to get a game with them, or maybe you want to show other people around the league you can hang with this team or that team,” Gowen said. “It’s a chance to go in and put a stamp on it, plus it’s all about the SEC. It’s the best league in the country. You’ve got all that talent in one town, you all stay at the same hotel. It’s something you always remember.”
