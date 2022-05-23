Georgia is continuing to amp up its pursuit of Sammy Brown.

The Bulldogs visited the 2024 Rivals100 linebacker at his state track meets on May 13. Eight days later, Brown returned to Athens for the program's scavenger hunt recruiting event.

Brown has emerged as one of Georgia's top targets in the 2024 class. That love isn't going unnoticed.

"It really shows how they see me and what their importance for me is," Brown said.