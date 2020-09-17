UGASports - The Daily Recap: Latest on Foreman, the Wolfpack lives on

Here is the Sept. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Has UGA lost the lead for Korey Foreman?

As part of their Fact of Fiction series, Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney posted this question that probably won’t sit well with Georgia fans.

Has Georgia lost the lead for Korey Foreman, the top rated player in the nation?

According to both the analysts, yes. That doesn’t mean Georgia is out of the race by any means. Here are Farrell and Gorney’s explanations.

“Korey Foreman was a near lock for Georgia after his visit there a few weeks back but now the No. 1 player in the nation is trending to LSU after visiting Baton Rouge,” Farrell wrote. “Will he be that guy who commits to his last visit? Maybe. DT Maason Smith is a key here and that favors LSU because it’s his home state, but I still have a feeling Georgia will win this one in the end.”

“Georgia is still very much involved with Foreman but after talking to the five-star defensive end, I got the sense that he absolutely loved LSU and was just blown away by the experience – and he didn’t even get the pitch from coach Ed Orgeron and his staff,” Gorney wrote. “I also got the sense that playing with Smith is really important to Foreman since the two are really close friends. Playing on the same defensive line could be a real draw. It feels to me that USC is still hanging around because of some connections there, but this really looks like a two-team battle between LSU and Georgia. I’d say the Tigers hold a slight edge right now.”

Smith still eager to learn

The Wolfpack at Georgia is here to stay.

Even though outside linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy have been gone for while now, the tradition continues. And Nolan Smith said he still communicates with Carter and Bellamy and considers himself a member of the group they created years ago, dubbed The Wolfpack.

"I try to work out with those guys when they come to Atlanta,” Smith said. “We call ourselves ‘The Wolfpack,’ the outside linebackers. We are a close-knit group with the alumni. We work out with them all the time. They teach me things they learn from the league that I can apply to myself and my playing days at Georgia."

Smith loves to seek out advice from those who came before him. Head coach Kirby Smart lauded Smith for his football acumen.

“Nolan is smart, Nolan listens, so when you give Nolan a plan and say, ‘This is the way I want you to rush on this defense,’ or, ‘This is the way I want you to rush on this particular tackle,’ he does it,” Smart said. “He applies what he learns. He plays with maximum effort. He’s like a wild man, hair on fire, 'I’m never over.'”

High expectations for Davis

Jordan Davis knows there’s a lot of buzz building around the kind of season he can potentially have. To ensure he lives up to the hype, Davis put forth a lot of extra work this offseason.

“I know it's a lot of pressure on me,” he said. “But I put a lot of pressure on myself for this year, especially maintaining my weight and getting active. I'm running a lot more, trying to run a lot faster during practice and trying to compete. I feel like everything will fall into place once the season starts rolling around.”

From Dooley to Donnan to Smart: UGA’s recruiting process (part 1)

My goodness, the history here.

Patrick Garbin does an excellent job of detailing some of the history of UGA recruiting. He spoke with Vince Dooley about what the program did back when he was in first years building the program.

“In those early days, we sent out a survey-like mailer to just about every head high school coach in the state, asking them to not only rank their top three players, but also the top three players they'd seen regardless of team,” Dooley said. “By doing that, we got to know all the state’s coaches rather well while determining the reliability of those coaches.”

This is a must-read for everyone who wants to learn something today -- and even for those who don’t. You’ll just learn something cool in the process.

U.S. Open preview (UGA edition)

Dave McMahon offers some insight on the seven former UGA golfers who will be competing in this week’s U.S. Open. The former Bulldogs in this year’s field are Harris English, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Greyson Sigg, Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson and Davis Thompson.

A former UGA golfer has never won the U.S. Open. Three have finished runner-up -- Chip Beck (1986 at Shinnecock Hills, 1989 at Oak Hill), Erik Compton (2014 at Pinehurst No. 2) and Harman (2017 at Erin Hills).

Beckham turns 34

McMahon also made note that Wednesday was former UGA baseball player Gordon Beckham’s 34th birthday. Beckham played shortstop for Georgia from 2006 to 2008.

Latest on Dawgs for Pups