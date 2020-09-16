If sophomore Nolan Smith showed anything as a true freshman for Georgia is, it's that he is eager to learn.

Now approaching his sophomore year, that urge to improve continues.

During a Wednesday Zoom session with reporters, the Savannah native reflected on some of those lessons, including some words of wisdom from current Bulldog pros like Lorenzo Carter. Like Smith, Carter played outside linebacker during his tenure at UGA.

"I try to work out with those guys when they come to Atlanta,” Smith said. “We call ourselves ‘The Wolfpack,’ the outside linebackers. We are a close-knit group with the alumni. We work out with them all the time. They teach me things they learn from the league that I can apply to myself and my playing days at Georgia."

Carter is not the only former Georgia linebacker to lend Smith a helping hand. So has Davin Bellamy—and according to Smith, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Zo (Carter) and Davin are a package deal,” Smith said. “Anytime I know Zo texts me, he’s texting me with Bellamy. It's always a great time seeing those guys. After the workout we sit down, eat, and talk. It's a really good time."

Head coach Kirby Smart noticed Smith's want-to as way back as last year.

“Nolan is smart, Nolan listens, so when you give Nolan a plan and say, ‘This is the way I want you to rush on this defense,’ or, ‘This is the way I want you to rush on this particular tackle,’ he does it,” Smart said. “He applies what he learns. He plays with maximum effort. He’s like a wild man, hair on fire, 'I’m never over.'”

Need another example?

According to Smith, a typical day will include him getting over to the football complex at Butts-Mehre as soon as his classes are over to meet with the defensive graduate assistants for a heads-up on what install Lanning will be working on that day.

All this assures that Smith will play a major role for the Bulldogs this fall after being named the co-winner of the Defensive Newcomers of the Year award at Georgia’s post-season gala.

His numbers were impressive. Of Smith’s 18 tackles, 2.5 were sacks for losses of 19 yards. There is apparently more to come.

During a recent interview, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning talked about Smith and defensive end Travon Walker, suggesting how both would be contributing to the defense this fall.

“I want to see them maximize the opportunities they get on the field. Both of them are dynamic players. Both of them are explosive and do a great job of creating issues for the offense with their suddenness. But probably more importantly, they finish,” Lanning said. “Those guys run to the ball, they finish twice, and they work really hard on their craft. So just seeing them expand their role as they move forward, just really excited to see what they do."

Although Smith played coy as to exactly what Lanning might have in mind, he is ready for whatever comes his way.

"I trust our coaches, their plan, and wherever they put us. They have a philosophy for everything; from COVID to moving guys around. I'm just ready to play football,” he said. "At the University of Georgia, that's what we signed up for, being able to play different positions.”