The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart said future FCS games unlikely

Here is the Nov. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Future FCS games unlikely

With the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas to the conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that games like this Saturday’s against Charleston Southern won’t happen nearly as much in the future.

“There's a group of young men that are going to come in here and get an experience they would never get otherwise—an opportunity to go play. From that perspective, I'd love to be able to, but what you just mentioned (the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC) is going to make it hard,” Smart said. “The league is going to expand. The league is going to get bigger. There's going to be more games, and fans want the bigger games. Fans don't usually want these games. It's a pulling of two separate ways. If you're asking me personally, I'm all about promoting the game of football.”

Smart pointed out that FCS programs are going to take a financial hit if they are not able to play teams like Georgia.

“I think some of these programs are really struggling, after talking to some of their athletic directors, talking to some of their coaches pregame,” Smart said. “It funds sometimes 50 percent, sometimes 45 percent of their budget to have one of these games.”

Smart also said he’s worried that if FCS teams lose their funding and can’t field football teams in the future, that could take away opportunities for young men to play college football.

“My concern is that fewer kids grow up wanting to play football because fewer of their parents may have played football and reached out to another sport. When you take away the opportunities at these universities, you take away a lot of opportunities for kids to get scholarships and go play,” Smart said. “Some of these FCS schools are what keep these kids' hopes alive to play football in college, when you might not be an SEC-caliber player."

Injury update

Georgia received some good news on the injury front following a scare in last Saturday’s win over Tennessee.

Although Nolan Smith (elbow) and Devonte Wyatt (knee) suffered injuries in the game, Smart said they aren’t too serious.

“Nolan should be fine. He’s got an elbow that’s dinged up. It shouldn’t be an issue,” Smart said. “Devonte Wyatt is fine; he had a little scare in the game but should be fine.”

Smart added that left tackle Jamaree Salyer is expected to return to the field against Charleston Southern.

“Jamaree just wasn’t able to play last week; we thought he was close. He went out in warmups and went. It bothered him a little,” Smart said. “We thought he would be close last week, an emergency guy, but we think he’s going to clear this week.