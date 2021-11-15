Film Don't Lie: Georgia knocks out Tennessee (defense)
Tennessee's offense has given opponents issues all year. How did Georgia slow down the Vols? We look at the game film.
This is Film Don't Lie.
3rd down
Dayne: Tennessee was 9-20 on 3rd down conversions, and some of those came in garbage time. Georgia's power and speed on the defensive front were stressors for Tennessee all game. Channing Tindall (41) makes the first hit here, then quickly gets help from Nakobe Dean (17) and Devonte Wyatt (95). Some of this is football instinct. Some of it is Tennessee not having enough blockers on that side. Either way, it's a victory for Georgia.
Brent: A lot to digest on this play. First, you see Nakobe Dean as the right edge defender/outside linebacker in Georgia's five-man front alignment. This is something the Bulldogs did frequently in short yardage situations. Tindall plays his run fit perfectly as Dean "surfs" just enough to coax Hooker into a keep read, then still is athletic enough to get back involved in the play. As you know, first downs are vital for tempo teams. Of those 20 third down opportunities, seven were non-garbage time plays with less than five yards to get a first down. The Volunteers only converted two of those seven as the Bulldogs dominated the money-down short yardage situations.
