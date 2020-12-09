UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart opines on intraconference transfers

Here is the Dec. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart on intraconference transfers

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart opened up a bit on the topic of intraconference transfers. Instead of stating his case for or against, Smart said the opinions that generally come from his fellow coaches are from the perspective of what they prefer, not the players.

“Do you want an honest answer on that? I can give you the stock answer, which is indifferent. But as every coach in the SEC wouldn’t admit, it’s based on who they can get, with how they want that rule,” Smart said. “If you have a guy out there who can change your team, that’s what you want. You want it to change, right? If you're playing against them, you may not want it to change. It’s a selfish world out there, and every guy is trying to do what gives his team the best chance to win. But it really should be based on what’s best for the players, and what’s best for the longevity of our conference.”

However, Smart did note that instinctively, if his some happened to be in a position where he wasn't earning playing time, he would want him to stick out his original commitment. At the same time, he understands where people are coming from who have differing opinions.

"Everybody in the public would say what’s best for the player, to be able to go and play interconference. Some inherent part of me says, ‘I just don’t know if my son was at a place and he was not playing, or he was disgruntled and I would want to know why it was that way.’ Then I would tell him, ‘You need to try harder. You need to do better. You need to continue to work," Smart said. "You need to continue to grow because something about that in this world, I think makes you a better person. Sometimes we don’t demand kids to do that, and we give them the easy way out. You know what? They can find a lot of other schools that will let them go to them. It’s a really tough situation because I don’t say that from the guys that left here—it’s not about that for me.

"It’s about what’s best for our conference, what’s best for our programs, what’s best for the game of football, and what’s best for the kids. That’s why you guys like to talk about it because there’s no perfect or right answer.”

Green commits

Georgia pulled a big commitment from four-star cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington), who chose the Bulldogs over Clemson and Tennessee.

“It’s amazing. It’s 40 minutes from my house and thirty minutes from my high school,” Green said. “What more can I say? My parents love that it’s close, but they’re going to come with me wherever. They’ll have my back regardless. Just being right here at home is amazing.”

Green’s commitment finalizes a long road for the talented cornerback. At various points different programs appeared to be in the driver’s seat, with Chad Simmons noting that he was close to committing to three different schools three different times.

In the end, however, Green decided to stay close to home and become a Bulldog.

"I would say I was leaning towards different schools three or four times. This was no easy task,” Green said. “There was a lot of back and forth on both sides, between the schools and within my family. In the beginning, we all had different opinions on where I should go. We wanted throw our hands up and just pick, but our family never backs down from any challenge. We just grabbed the bull by the horns and pushed forward.

With Green now in the fold, all of Georgia’s attention at defensive back will turn to safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.). While Florida holds the lead at the moment, Georgia is very much in the picture.

Green’s film review

Trent Smallwood broke down Green’s tape and noted how tough he looks on the outside at cornerback.

“Georgia head coach Kirby Smart likes the long, athletic type cornerbacks he can put on an island in man to man coverage,” Smallwood wrote. “Green is just that type of prospect when you look at the film. His long arms make it tough on opponents when he is pressing the receiver. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound cornerback shows the ability to flip his hips and run step by step with the receiver. Not to mention he is an outstanding play-maker when the ball is in the air. He has played wide receiver at Newton County and he has excellent ball skills and body control when the ball is in the air.”

Daniels’ next steps

Smart went over what he hopes to see from quarterback JT Daniels over the next two weeks of the regular season.

“Good decision-making. That's the most important thing, to continue to make good decisions. If it’s not there, take off and run with it, throw it away—which he did (at South Carolina),” Smart said. “He threw it away one time. There will be times when you don’t have the perfect call, or maybe they get the perfect defense into a call, and hey, you have to punt, you have to throw it away. That’s what I want to see him do and continue to get better at.”

Predicting Edwards’ destination

Josh Helmholdt believes running back Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield/West Bloomfield, Mich.) will end up at Georgia when it’s time for him to make his final decision.

“Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards released his top seven back in October, but the last several months this recruitment has largely been contested by a trio of schools,” Helmholdt wrote. “Michigan is a popular pick because the home-state school has made Edwards a priority from day one and built a strong relationship with him. The future in Ann Arbor is in question, though, after the Wolverines' struggles this season and that opens the door further for the two other schools.

“Oklahoma could have been a major threat because Edwards really likes running backs coach Demarco Murray, but the Sooners are the favorites to land five-star Camar Wheaton at running back. That’s why I look at Georgia as a strong possibility. Edwards visited Athens last winter and had been trying to get back for a self-guided visit this fall. Although the home-state school has a big presence here, Georgia actually may end up providing a safer option unless things settle down in Ann Arbor.”

