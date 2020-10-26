UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kentucky's offense has been disappointing

At CatsIllustrated, Justin Rowland asked for some hot takes from the fan base before giving his reaction to them .

In that game, Kentucky's offense totaled only 145 yards. Georgia will certainly hope a similar performance breaks out in its game against the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats entered the year with expectations of potentially competing for the No. 2 spot in the SEC East. As the season has unfolded, however, Kentucky is 2-3 and coming off of a brutal 20-10 loss against Missouri.

A good sign the OC needs to go is when you come out of a multiple game stretch thinking “well the offense can’t get much WORSE”

Rowland’s response: “I'm not getting into the staff decisions stuff but it's obvious that during a stretch of offense like this the unit and the coordinator and the quarterback are all going to be subjects of conversation. (Offensive coordinator Eddie) Gran has been adaptable in some other circumstances; leaning more on (Bennie) Snell as a freshman, when Stephen Johnson took over for an injured Barker, putting Bowden behind center. But the offense has been bad this year. Just bad. They were good against Ole Miss but everybody is good against Ole Miss.”

UGA basketball practice in full swing

Although there are eight new players on Georgia’s basketball roster, sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler likes what he sees thus far, especially with what he’s seen from the veterans who transferred into the program.

“I think what’s helping is, some of the guys who are new are older," Wheeler said. "They’re coming with college experience, so they’re coming with the right mindset every day, the mindset to work and the mindset to work every day and compete. They’re taking coaching really well, they’re part of that culture that we want to build here in Georgia.”

PJ Horne (Virginia Tech), Justin Kier (George Mason), Andrew Garcia (Stony Brook), Mikal Starks (Eastern Florida State College) and Jonathan Ned (Eastern Florida State College) all had college or junior college experience before transferring to Georgia.

Report: Wisconsin QB tests positive for Covid-19

Two days after his incredible debut, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In Wisconsin’s season opener against Illinois, Mertz, who was making his first career collegiate start, completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Although Mertz tested positive, it was through a point of contact test. If a PCR test returns negative then the point of contact test will be considered a false positive.

If Mertz’s PCR test confirms the positive result, then he will be forced to sit out of activities for the next 21 days.

