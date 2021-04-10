UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kendall Milton's impressive spring continues

Here is the April 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Team insider notes

Anthony Dasher dropped some insider notes heading into Saturday’s scrimmage. One of those centered on running back Kendall Milton, who has put together some great practices this spring.

“Indications are Kendall Milton continues to have an excellent spring,” Dasher wrote. “Milton is healthy after injuring his knee in last year’s game against Florida and having a hamstring issue, and seems primed for a breakout. Zamir White and James Cook also continue to receive praise and perform just the way you expect a couple of upperclassmen would.”

Also, Dasher detailed the left tackle battle between Xavier Truss and Broderick Jones. Ideally, the Bulldogs want one of those two to win the job.

“Truss, we understand, played relatively well (in last weekend’s scrimmage),” Dasher wote. “Both still have work to do. Jamaree Salyer remains in the picture, and coaches won’t hesitate to have him play the position again this fall. But they really hope either Jones or Truss can get the job done. Or maybe even Amarius Mims. Salyer was held out of last week's scrimmage.”

Recruiting insider notes

Joseph Hastings at BuckeyeGrove visited IMG Academy and passed along some notes on four prospects interested in Georgia. One of those prospects is defensive end Jihaad Campbell, who lauded the UGA coaching staff in its efforts.

“While Rivals250 linebacker Jihaad Campbell isn’t interested in giving an edge to anyone out of his top group, the Bulldogs are going to be in line for one of his official visits when the time comes,” wrote Jake Reuse, via Hastings’ information. “In fact, he’s already locked in a trip to Athens for mid-June. He’ll touch down in Athens from the 18-20 for his first ever trip there. He’s working most closely with the likes of Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning, but he was quick to mention that Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp have also cropped up along the way a couple of times in his recruitment. He’s looking for a late summer commitment right now.”

Three other IMG Academy prospects were mentioned.

Sabb update

Four-star athlete Keon Sabb (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) gave an update on where things stand with LSU, Clemson and Georgia. With Georgia, he loves the way the coaching staff has recruited him to date.

“It’s just like a genuine feel with them,” Sabb said. “I talk to a lot of the staff all the time; we do a bunch of Zooms. I have been tight with them for maybe two years now.”

