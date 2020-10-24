UGASports - The Daily Recap: Justin Shaffer's message to 'finish that second half'

Here is the Oct. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending

Finish strong

Following last week’s 41-24 loss to Alabama, left guard Justin Shaffer offered up a message he wants the rest of his teammates to remember. And it comes with the context that the Bulldogs held a 24-20 lead at halftime before being outscored 21-0 over the remaining two quarters.

“I feel like we’ve got to finish; finish that second half,” Shaffer said.

In Georgia’s previous two meetings the same thing occurred. The Bulldogs started hot but were unable to finish with a win. The only difference was the College Football Playoff National Championship and the SEC Championship games against the Crimson Tide were close until the very end.

This time, the Alabama ran away with the win in the second half.

As for the left side of the line, Shaffer said that he and left tackle Jamaree Salyer have gained good chemistry with one another over the first four games.

“Jamaree and I will always have that bond, because we come from the same area,” Shaffer said. “We’ve always had that bond. We always told each other we needed to be on the right page; the biggest thing we need to work on is just being able to finish on the right page.”

No on-site tailgating in Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville announced that tailgating will be prohibited in the TIAA Bank Field parking lots for the Georgia-Florida game on Nov. 7. Any tailgating that does take place will have to be off site.

The only people who will be allowed entry onto the stadium parking lots will be ticket holders. The city will open the parking lots at 12:30 p.m. with the stadium opening at 1:30. Kickoff is still scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

To enter the stadium, fans must wear face coverings that go over the nose and mouth. Fans will be required to keep their face coverings on except when actively eating or drinking.

Attendance will be limited to an approximate 9,000 fans per school.

$100,000 raised