Fans attending the upcoming Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville will have to take their tailgating to private lots surrounding TIAA Bank Field.

On Friday, the city of Jacksonville announced that, due to the current pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted in stadium parking lots.

In a statement to the media, the city said regulation is a provision of safety and protection. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in these parking lots, and the new tailgating policy will be observed and regulated. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.

The city also said that parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m., and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early at TIAA Bank Field.

All 88 gates will be available for entry, and there will be new magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets. Fans will then proceed to the new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.

There is more.

Face coverings that completely cover one’s mouth and nose are required at TIAA Bank Field. Guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to disciplinary measures.

TIAA Bank Field will have over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the lower and upper concourses, plaza, and premium spaces. All concession stands and restrooms will be open, and all payments inside the stadium will be contactless. Cash will not be accepted for stadium transactions. Beer and wine will be served and available for purchase at concession stands throughout TIAA Bank Field.

As announced earlier, attendance for the game will be limited to approximately 9,000 fans per school.