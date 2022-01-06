The Daily Recap: JT Daniels lends a hand

Here is the Jan. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Daniels lends a hand JT Daniels was placed in a tough spot after losing his starting job earlier this season following a lat injury. However, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is happy with how Daniels has responded, specifically when it comes to interacting with starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. “I think any communication can be positive or negative depending on how it's presented and what you're telling a player,” Monken said. “It can be a positive or negative for me; it can be a positive or negative from any interaction you give a quarterback, from a confidence standpoint, an awareness standpoint, from what you're expecting to see or what you've seen.” Monken said Daniels will do what he can to assist Bennett leading up and during the national championship. “I think JT will do a great job in a very tough situation of embracing that part of it and doing everything he can to help Stetson and us in game prep and being ready should the opportunity arise. And Stetson has done the same even when he wasn't playing,” Monken said. “So, I do think those guys staying involved in the game and the information that we give them is critically important throughout the game.”

Bennett’s improvement Monken explained how Bennett was able to rise from a third-string quarterback in the preseason to Georgia’s starter during the year. In essence, nothing substitutes for game experience. "There's just the reps that you get in practice and then games that get into your memory bank, whether they're scars or things you've solved or decision-making, I think all comes into that," Monken said. "The longer you play – a guy like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or those guys or Ryan Fitzpatrick – some of the things they do now they didn't do early on in their career. That develops over time." This season, Bennett has completed 64.4 percent of his throws for 2,638 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Although Bennett took criticism from fans over his two prior performances against Alabama, Monken said it’s important to point out that he started strong in each of those games. "We just need to understand that the first two halves of each of those games were outstanding, and I've said that before," Monken said. "He has everything we need to be successful offensively. And our issues with turnovers aren't his issue, particularly. That's everybody in this country – if you turn the ball over you're not going to win, no matter how you do it." Wanting to be ‘legendary’ Linebacker Nolan Smith is more than frustrated when it comes to having never won a championship as a football player. He hopes that changes Monday in the national title game against Alabama. “You want to know the truth? I cried,” Smith said. “I'm 20 now. I've been playing football since I was 4 -- 16 years, haven't won anything. I haven't won a championship. I won a couple of bowl games but anything big, any championship, I’ve never won yet.” Smith also wants to deliver a championship for the UGA fans and alumni, who have been starved without one for 41 years. “To be the first since the drought, I tell people, you'll be a Georgia legend no matter if you're from inside the state of Georgia or outside of Georgia, you're going to be Georgia legend,” Smith said. “We came in to be legendary, be special, leave our mark.”

Harris: Florida may delay commitment Ryan Wright caught up with cornerback AJ Harris (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) about the latest in his recruitment. Harris wants to check out Florida, which hired Billy Napier to be its new head coach. Wanting a closer look at the Gators, Harris may push back his commitment date, which is scheduled for Jan. 11. As for Georgia, Harris reiterated the love he has for the coaching staff. Harris pointed out that he’s maintained a relationship with head coach Kirby Smart since the sixth grade. The future

Manage privacy settings