More Title Week News and Notes

Jackson gets a kick out of Pickens

Kearis Jackson laughed that he had not seen the viral video clip of wide receiver George Pickens pancaking Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill into the turf during Friday’s Orange Bowl. It was not until Jackson saw the vide on Social Media that he finally was able to see what the commotion was all about. On the play, Pickens can be seen bringing his finger to his mouth “shushing” the Michigan sideline, before pancaking Hill to the ground. You can check it out below:

“The block he put up against Michigan was kind of funny. I didn't notice it until I seen the video going around,” Jackson said. “He does it all the time, did it last year, the year before it. That's just the way that George plays, very physical and just love to do things to go viral, I guess.” Jackson was teasing, of course. Pickens has been the subject of “viral” videos before. One took place as a freshman at Georgia Tech while fighting with Georgia Tech’s Tre Swilling, which resulted in an ejection and Pickens being suspended for the first half of the 2019 SEC Championship against LSU. A second “incident” occurred when Pickens was caught spraying water from a bottle on a Tennessee player on the Georgia sideline during the 2020 game in Athens.

Chambliss will miss the first half Monday, but teammates impressed

After being called for targeting in the second half against Michigan, true freshman Chaz Chambliss will have to sit out the first half of Monday’s National Championship. Although disappointed that’s the case, fellow linebacker Quay Walker said the hit had his teammates fired up. “I know on the sideline we were pretty hyped about it. Great hit. Chaz is a person who works really hard and has a bright future as well. A lot of those guys come in, work each every day just seeing the older guys, the leaders. Seeing the way we work, it pretty much affects them and drawing them in, coming in getting better each and every day and forward on towards the future.” Although Chambliss’ first-half absence does not appear to affect the rotation at outside linebacker, it could cause an impact on special teams. Chambliss enters Monday with 132 special teams snaps, all but nine on kickoff coverage and punt return.

Monken gives Daniels props for giving Bennett a hand

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken Wednesday handed out bouquets to backup quarterback JT Daniels for the way he continues to support starter Stetson Bennett on and off the field. Specifically, the way Daniels communicates with Bennett throughout the game “I think any communication can be positive or negative depending on how it's presented and what you're telling a player,” Monken said. “It can be a positive or negative for me; it can be a positive or negative from any interaction you give a quarterback, from a confidence standpoint, an awareness standpoint, from what you're expecting to see or what you've seen.” Monken has no doubt Daniels continue to do whatever he can his capacity to help Bennett Monday night against Alabama. “I think JT will do a great job in a very tough situation of embracing that part of it and doing everything he can to help Stetson and us in game prep and being ready should the opportunity arise. And Stetson has done the same even when he wasn't playing,” Monken said. “So, I do think those guys staying involved in the game and the information that we give them is critically important throughout the game.”

Quoting the Bulldogs