The Daily Recap: JT Daniels increases practice workload

Daniels takes more reps

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said quarterback JT Daniels, who is still recovering from a Grade 1 lat strain, added to his rep count during Wednesday’s practice, which

"Yeah, he took more reps with the groups yesterday than he has in the past. He did a good job with those reps,” Smart said. “I mean, the first day there is going to be a little rust there from not having taken as many 11-on-11 reps or good-on-good reps. We will see how he responds today, and see if there is any soreness and what his pitch count will be, and how many reps he will get."

Daniels has only played in three games this season due to multiple injuries. The last game he appeared in was a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Smart wouldn’t say if he thought Daniels might play against arch-rival Florida in Jacksonville a week from Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has filled in for Daniels over the past three games and will continue to do so if the former five-star quarterback is forced to miss additional games.

Flip season continues

Georgia saw another recruit flip to it on Wednesday, with defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) changing his commitment from USC to the Bulldogs. Even though Williams committed to the Trojans in June, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning hasn’t relented in his pursuit.

That paid off with Williams changing his mind.

Hardaway head coach Corey Thompson said the Bulldogs are adding a dedicated and energetic to their defense.

Spurlin can’t wait to suit up for Georgia

Jed May caught up with class of tight end commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.), who said he is eager to suit up for the team he grew up cheering for. For Spurlin, playing for the Bulldogs will be a dream come true. He is also excited about what he’s seen from Georgia’s tight end group this season.

Alexander breaks down Bulldogs, Aggies

Bear Alexander (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) gave Ryan Wright the latest on where things stand with his top two choices—Georgia and Texas A&M. Regarding the Aggies, Alexander liked what he saw from their upset win over Alabama. With Georgia, Alexander talked up how dominant the defensive line has been through seven games.

Rare company

In 128 seasons of Georgia football, this is only the 11th time the program has started a season 7-0. This story compares the previous teams that jumped out to a 7-0 start with the current group that sits atop the college football polls.

