Corey Thompson had known Mykel Thompson less than a year.

He took over the head coaching job at Hardaway High School in Columbus earlier in 2021. In that short period of time, he's noticed several defining characteristics of 2022 five-star Mykel Williams.

Thompson has seen his work ethic in the weight room. He's noticed how Williams leads each and every one of his teammates. Of course, he's also seen the newest Georgia commit's game-wrecking defensive potential.

"They are getting a dedicated-to-their-program, humble young man that’s going to work hard regardless," Thompson said.