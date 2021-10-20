Five-star Mykel Williams flips his commitment to Georgia

Now the No. 27 player in the county is set to stay home in the Peach State.

The Columbus, Georgia native is now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He was previously pledged to the Southern California Trojans.

Williams committed to USC on June 15. The commitment came on the heels of an official visit by Williams out to Los Angeles. Despite the sudden pledge to USC, the Georgia coaching staff never wavered in their pursuit of Williams.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been running point on the recruitment of Williams. Also, being a native of Columbus, running backs coach Dell McGee has been deeply involved as well. Williams told Trent Smallwood of UGASports at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge that Lanning made it clear that Georgia would not stop recruiting Williams until he signed elsewhere.

The persistence paid off for Lanning, head coach Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs. Georgia's staff has communicated to the five-star that it plans on using him as a Jack linebacker in their defense. The Jack position is the same one that Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. play on the current Dawgs roster.

Williams joins Darris Smith and CJ Madden as Georgia commits who could all be utilized on the edge of that defense. This is a much-needed edge defender haul and an influx of talent. Georgia is likely losing star players like Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson to the pro ranks after the 2021 season. Robert Beal Jr. will also be moving on from the Georgia program, as he is a senior this year.

Williams is very close with the current Class of 2022 Georgia commit Tyre West as well. They both train with former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith. Williams will now work on another fellow trainee of Smith in four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller. Miller is announcing his commitment at the All-American Bowl in January.

