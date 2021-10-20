SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla, - Pearce Spurlin III's dream is nearly a reality.

The Class of 2023 tight end grew up in metro Atlanta a diehard Georgia fan. He cheered on Bulldog pass-catchers such as AJ Green as he yearned for the chance to one day put on the red and black.

In just over a year, that day will arrive. Spurlin will head to Athens to fulfill his dream and join an offense that is revolutionizing how Georgia uses the tight end.



