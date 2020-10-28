UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's all about 'the ball, the ball, the ball'

The Daily Recap: It's all about 'the ball, the ball, the ball'
Here is the Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘The ball, the ball, the ball’
For Georgia’s defense, it’s all about the ball.
During practice, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson said a lot of Georgia’s success on defense has to do with playing loose. Johnson, who totaled four tackles and a sack, said the havoc plays typically occur when defenders trust their instincts within each play.
When that happens, there’s a good chance turnovers can accrue.
“I don’t know. We’ve just been cutting loose,” Johnson said. “It’s been a big point of emphasis at practice. The ball, the ball, the ball. So, I think it’s just been guys playing fast and trusting their technique to go out there and make plays. It’s been no secret formula or anything. We’ve made more of an emphasis about the ball and been trying to attack it as much as we can.”
Although Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24, Johnson believes much of that had to do with mistakes made by the unit. When two good teams face off, it usually comes down to who makes a handful of better plays than the other.
“You can only hope that either your team makes more plays, or your team makes the least amount of mistakes,” Johnson said. “It’s a football game. Things happen, and things happened a little more in (Alabama’s) favor, and they executed very well.”
The Dashboard: You either trust him or you don’t
With an ongoing quarterback debate taking place among the Georgia fan base, Anthony Dasher noted that there are two camps emerging.
You either trust offensive coordinator Todd Monken with what he’s doing. Or you don’t.
Dasher points out that the quarterback situation isn’t something that sits only with head coach Kirby Smart. Ultimately, Monken has a big say in which quarterback he wants to go with. And until JT Daniels (knee) is able to be mobile enough for this offense, Stetson Bennett will be the quarterback.
In addition, Dasher makes the point that if Smart is calling every shot with each offensive player at this point, there will probably be a new offensive coordinator at Georgia next season.
“Monken was brought in to be the man in charge of the offense, to make the decisions on that side of the football, to formulate the game plan,” Dasher wrote. “He's a coveted and respected play-caller and coordinator.”
UGA makes the cut
It looks like Georgia will make class of 2022 five-star defensive end Tyre West’s top five as he narrows his list. West told Chad Simmons that Georgia and Auburn are the schools he’s speaking with the most, noting that both will be included when he reveals his final five.
"I have attended games at both schools and I like the atmosphere a lot,” West said. “I like how close to home both schools are, I know some players there from Georgia and I like the coaching staff. I have visited Georgia about 10 times, so I know a lot about them. The coaches always call me, they make sure I am good, and I just relate to the coaches at Georgia."
Dawgs in the NFL
Check out the Top 5️⃣ plays from our #DawgsInTheNFL in Week 7‼️— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 27, 2020
📺 Watch all the @NFL Dawgs in Week 8 this Thursday on NFLNetwork / Sunday on FOX, CBS, & NBC / Monday on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5Mvym1qJ2o
Leonard Floyd’s revenge
Leonard Floyd gets the sack against his former team 💪— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2020
📺: #CHIvsLAR on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3oWB2RFTjr pic.twitter.com/xyfOn1Et4o
Halloween Uga
Every @GeorgiaFootball gameday looks like Halloween for @UGASPIKESQUAD but Uga X likes to dress up too & he needs ur support in a costume contest! Go to https://t.co/nKXvTGJmf8 to see “SpiderUga”, “BatUga”, and “RefUga & Kirby” be sure to vote for him & support a great cause pic.twitter.com/iLvp7jSN6t— matt stinchcomb (@mstinch79) October 27, 2020
Yikes
#Gators add 6 new positive COVID-19 tests since last week's update, bringing total for October to 37 Florida scholarship football players.— Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 27, 2020
College GameDay in Augusta
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that @themasters will provide an expansive slate of content across multiple platforms, including @CollegeGameDay live from Augusta National on Saturday, November 14.— The Masters (@TheMasters) October 27, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/zMNJNS84bC pic.twitter.com/S9Dsz25A7c
Outside the Vent
Where things stand with the top five uncommitted running backs.
A Michigan fan was sentenced to 366 days in jail for death threats made to Ohio State players.
Penn State RB Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.
Southern Mississippi is on its third coach of the 2020 season.
Bethune-Cookman has decided to opt out of all sports for the 2020-21 season.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852