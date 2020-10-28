UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's all about 'the ball, the ball, the ball'

Here is the Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘The ball, the ball, the ball’

For Georgia’s defense, it’s all about the ball.

During practice, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson said a lot of Georgia’s success on defense has to do with playing loose. Johnson, who totaled four tackles and a sack, said the havoc plays typically occur when defenders trust their instincts within each play.

When that happens, there’s a good chance turnovers can accrue.

“I don’t know. We’ve just been cutting loose,” Johnson said. “It’s been a big point of emphasis at practice. The ball, the ball, the ball. So, I think it’s just been guys playing fast and trusting their technique to go out there and make plays. It’s been no secret formula or anything. We’ve made more of an emphasis about the ball and been trying to attack it as much as we can.”

Although Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24, Johnson believes much of that had to do with mistakes made by the unit. When two good teams face off, it usually comes down to who makes a handful of better plays than the other.

“You can only hope that either your team makes more plays, or your team makes the least amount of mistakes,” Johnson said. “It’s a football game. Things happen, and things happened a little more in (Alabama’s) favor, and they executed very well.”

The Dashboard: You either trust him or you don’t

With an ongoing quarterback debate taking place among the Georgia fan base, Anthony Dasher noted that there are two camps emerging.

You either trust offensive coordinator Todd Monken with what he’s doing. Or you don’t.

Dasher points out that the quarterback situation isn’t something that sits only with head coach Kirby Smart. Ultimately, Monken has a big say in which quarterback he wants to go with. And until JT Daniels (knee) is able to be mobile enough for this offense, Stetson Bennett will be the quarterback.

In addition, Dasher makes the point that if Smart is calling every shot with each offensive player at this point, there will probably be a new offensive coordinator at Georgia next season.

“Monken was brought in to be the man in charge of the offense, to make the decisions on that side of the football, to formulate the game plan,” Dasher wrote. “He's a coveted and respected play-caller and coordinator.”

UGA makes the cut

It looks like Georgia will make class of 2022 five-star defensive end Tyre West’s top five as he narrows his list. West told Chad Simmons that Georgia and Auburn are the schools he’s speaking with the most, noting that both will be included when he reveals his final five.

"I have attended games at both schools and I like the atmosphere a lot,” West said. “I like how close to home both schools are, I know some players there from Georgia and I like the coaching staff. I have visited Georgia about 10 times, so I know a lot about them. The coaches always call me, they make sure I am good, and I just relate to the coaches at Georgia."

