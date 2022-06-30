The Daily Recap: Is UGA still in a good spot for TJ Shanahan Jr.?
In good position
Blayne Gilmer took note of where Georgia stands with a number of recruits it is going after. Among those he took stock of is offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. (Westlake/Austin, Texas), who would be a tremendous addition should he commit to the program.
“Georgia is in a good position with one of the most talented prospects in the country. TJ Shanahan Jr. is a top priority for Georgia,” Gilmer wrote. “Not only is new offensive line coach Stacy Searels building on his relationship with Shanahan after a great official visit, but Dell McGee is also heavily involved.
“Georgia really impressed Shanahan on his visit earlier this month. The official visit was Shanahan's first and Georgia set the bar high. There have been no significant reports out of the visits to Texas A&M or LSU to suggest Georgia's momentum has waned. Shanahan told UGASports after the visit, "Georgia is a school that I would really be a fool to pass up on."
In total, Gilmer offered the latest on seven recruits Georgia is going after.
Georgia’s potential ‘toy’
Given his skill set, athlete Sacovie White (Cass/Cartersville, Ga.) could be utilized in a number of ways at the collegiate level. Georgia certainly isn’t ready to fit White into a position just yet.
If he were to join the Bulldogs, it’s possible he could handle multiple responsibilities all over the football field.
"Last time I talked to Kirby (Smart), he was telling me they’re going to use me as a 'toy,'" White said. "We’re just going to see what happens when I get up there."
Combine drills
Georgia basketball’s conference opponents
Outside the Vent
Adam Gorney’s takeaways from the opening of the Elite 11.
Alabama landed a four-star commitment at receiver.
Notre Dame also welcomed a commitment from a four-star wideout.
A former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB finally debuted after nine years in the minors.
